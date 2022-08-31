High school volleyball preview: Senior-laden Foxes experiencing a spike in success

Jill Wine was playing the long game. Three years ago, the King George volleyball coach promoted a trio of precocious freshmen to varsity with one eye on the program’s future.

While Brianna Ellis, Rebecca Heim and Madison Carlile didn’t receive an abundance of playing time that fall, they gained experience that would shape the remainder of their varsity careers.

“We’d been looking at this year for years,” Wine said.

The future has arrived, and so too have the Foxes. Behind Ellis, the school’s first Division I recruit in nearly two decades, and with Hines and Carlile carving out starring roles at setter and right side, respectively, King George appears poised to realize the potential that Wine foresaw.

So far, so good. King George (2–0) opened its season with a pair of victories over Commonwealth District powerhouses Mountain View (coached by Wine’s husband, Drew) and Colonial Forge.

“That proves to us that there’s not a team in our district or region that we can’t beat if we play like we need to,” said Ellis, who has committed to play at Norfolk State.

The Foxes’ on-court chemistry allows for rapid adjustments during matches. Wine also attributed her team’s growing confidence to a high number of players who’ve chosen to compete year-round on the travel volleyball circuit.

“We’re definitely super comfortable,” Ellis said. “We’re not afraid to give each other corrections or praise each other on the things we do good.

“When there a mistake, we can fix it easily. We try to instill that relationship with the whole team.”

The changes start with Ellis, a dominant middle hitter who’s shifting outside this season in an attempt to extract more value from her presence on the court. She’ll likely revert to the middle when she joins the Spartans next fall.

“It’s just learning the different footwork,” she said of the position change. “You have more room to swing.”

“She doesn’t leave the court,” added Wine.

After King George saw its 2021 season end with a five-set loss to Atlee in the Region 4B quarterfinals, Wine challenged her returning players to channel that effort moving forward.

“I told them, that’s the hardest you’ve played all season,” she recalled. “You have do that from the very beginning (in 2022). You can’t wait until the end of the season. This year, they’re putting it all out on the court, every single match.”

That much was apparent to Colonial Forge coach Courtney Hempe when her Eagles dropped a four-set (25–18, 25–11, 15–25, 25–17) decision at King George on Tuesday night.

“Not a lot hit the ground against them,” said Hempe, who guided the Eagles to the Class 6 state semifinals two seasons ago. “They let us make the errors for sure.”

In particular, Wine came away impressed with her bench’s sonic energy in the face of a deep Colonial Forge squad that “looked like a college team walking into our gym.”

“They proved they weren’t a quiet team last night,” Wine said.

After three years of relative dormancy, the Foxes are ready to make some noise.