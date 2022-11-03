High school volleyball: Reaching region semifinals validates Massaponax's season-long strategy

Play the most difficult schedule possible, don’t be afraid to ask for help, and — perhaps most importantly — embrace the madness.

Those basic building blocks helped Massaponax advance to Saturday’s semi-final of the Region 5D volleyball playoffs with a hard-fought 3–1 win over Independence (Ashburn) on Wednesday night.

“I guess that’s why we try to play the tough schedule all year,” said coach Joe Cox. “Winning two deuce sets against a good volleyball team like that can only happen if the girls embrace the madness and the challenge, because there were some weird and wonky plays in there, and we just found a way.”

The Panthers got off to a slow start, losing the first set, 25–17, but picked up the pace in the second frame.

“We started out pretty down on ourselves,” said senior Regan Shanahan, who helped lead the way with 13 digs, 12 kills, two blocks and only two errors. “But once we got our energy, it was really nice to see how much we were able to come back, and how much we wanted it.”

Both teams made big plays in the second set, but neither could make the two in a row needed for the win until Carley Coghill and Maddie Wells went up together, as they did much of the night, for a crucial block, giving the Panthers the 29–27 win.

“That’s the ideal. We’re getting four hands up and across the net, and it’s really hard to get around that,” Cox explained.

“We have actually had good coaches from our area come into our gym to help us work on that skill,” he said. “We were not a very good blocking team at the beginning of the season. I tell my girls all the time, asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. We asked for help from a local coach, and he definitely helped us to be a little bit better as a blocking team.”

Wells, the team’s setter, also had 31 assists to go with her five blocks, while Coghill added eight kills to her four blocks, making only two errors.

Cameron Cox contributed a team-leading 17 digs to the effort, and Takiah Barnett had eight digs and four kills.

Cox said his team also served well.

“I think we won the serve–pass battle,” he said. “I don’t think we passed great today, but as a team, we served 14 aces, to their seven aces. That’s a huge deal, because when you’re applying pressure with the serve, it can get in the head of the other team a little bit.”

The Panthers took the third set, 25–17, but had to fight hard take the fourth.

Carlie Clements, who also had 10 digs and two blocks on the night, finally finished it off with her 10th kill, giving Massaponax the 29–27 win and the match victory.

Next up for Massaponax is a home semifinal Saturday against the winner of Thursday night’s game between Briar Woods and Albemarle.