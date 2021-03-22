High school volleyball roundup: Diaz, Mountain View rally past Stafford for Commonwealth victory

Isa Diaz amassed 33 assists and 12 digs, and Nella Bayard hammered 15 kills to help Mountain View rally after dropping the first set to get a 18–25, 25–15, 25–14, 25–14 Commonwealth District volleyball victory over Stafford Monday night..
Other leaders for the Wildcats included Lauren Nelson (14 kills, seven dimes), Nalani McBriade (21 digs, eight aces, five dimes), Cristina Diaz (nine kills), Alexis Edmonds (four kills, three blocks), Autumn Brown (11 digs, five dimes) and Zeta Berry (12 assists, three digs).
Mountain View hosts North Stafford on Tuesday.
RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Kaelyn McDaniel celebrated her senior night with 32 assists and nine digs in the Bears’ 25–11, 25–14, 25–17 Commonwealth District win.
Fellow senior Angela Potts (11 kills) and Mallory Burns (seven kills, five aces) played big roles in the win. Alyssa McCloskey added eight kills.
Riverbend visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday night.
COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Emily Flamm had 14 kills and 11 assists to lead Courtland to a 25–23, 25–9, 25–16 Battlefield District victory.
Amanda Trapp added seven kills for the Cougars, who host Chancellor on Tuesday.
Imani McJunkin had two kills and five digs for James Monroe (1–6), which visits Eastern View on Thursday.
KING GEORGE 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Rebecca Heim’s nine aces and seven digs led the Foxes to a 25–16, 25–12, 25–11 Battlefield District win.
Lauren Wentzel had 16 digs and 10 perfect passes for King George (4–2), which visits Spotsylvania Tuesday. Madison Carlile added two aces, seven assists and four digs, and Ella Indseth had four kills.
CHANCELLOR 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
M’laya Ainsworth had 12 kills, nine digs, six assists and two blocks to help visiting Chancellor bring home a 27–25, 25–19, 25–16 Battlefield District win.
Hunter Wright added 15 digs, Rachel Margelos 20 assists and Anna Anderson 16 kills for the Chargers (6–0), who visit Courtland on Tuesday in a battle for first place in the district.
Hannah Dildine supplied 14 digs for Spotsylvania (3–3), which hosts King George on Tuesday.