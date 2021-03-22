High school volleyball roundup: Diaz, Mountain View rally past Stafford for Commonwealth victory

Isa Diaz amassed 33 assists and 12 digs, and Nella Bayard hammered 15 kills to help Mountain View rally after dropping the first set to get a 18–25, 25–15, 25–14, 25–14 Commonwealth District volleyball victory over Stafford Monday night..

Other leaders for the Wildcats included Lauren Nelson (14 kills, seven dimes), Nalani McBriade (21 digs, eight aces, five dimes), Cristina Diaz (nine kills), Alexis Edmonds (four kills, three blocks), Autumn Brown (11 digs, five dimes) and Zeta Berry (12 assists, three digs).

Mountain View hosts North Stafford on Tuesday.

RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Kaelyn McDaniel celebrated her senior night with 32 assists and nine digs in the Bears’ 25–11, 25–14, 25–17 Commonwealth District win.

Fellow senior Angela Potts (11 kills) and Mallory Burns (seven kills, five aces) played big roles in the win. Alyssa McCloskey added eight kills.

Riverbend visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday night.

COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Emily Flamm had 14 kills and 11 assists to lead Courtland to a 25–23, 25–9, 25–16 Battlefield District victory.