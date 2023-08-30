COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: L.A. Norbrey

Last season: 1-18 (0-12 district)

Top returners:

Top newcomers:

Outlook:

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Amy Parker

Last season: 22-4 (11-1 district)

Top returners: Sr. S Izzy Ostvig, Sr. OH Claire Wortman, Sr. L Julie Comer, Jr. MB Emma Sofis.

Top newcomers: So. MB Jasmine Williams.

Outlook: Ostvig, the all-district setter who plans to play at UMBC, initiates the offense for a veteran squad that should contend for district and regional titles under its new coach.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Joe Cox

Last season: 22-5 (11-1 district), Region 5D champions

Top returners: Sr. MH Carley Coghill, Jr. OH Cameron Cox, Jr. OH Kelsey Bowler, Jr. Addy Higgins, Jr. OH Maddie Stohr, Sr. S Leni Furrow.

Top newcomers: So. L Brenna Raymond, Jr. OH Hailey Basile, So. MH Morgan Rau, So. MH Felicity Yonts, Fr. MH Sierra Beaver, Jr. DS Sydney Stone, Jr. OH Cayla Williams.

Outlook: Coming off the first regional title in school history, the Panthers must replace graduated standout Carley Clements and will look to Coghill and Cox, who moves from libero to outside hitter.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Drew Wine

Last season: 5-20

Top returners: Sr. S Alaina Corbin, Sr. OH C.J. Southland, Sr. DS Abby Thompson, Jr. MH Elsie Afful, Jr. OH Jayda Moffatt, Jr. S Emma Thompson, So. DS Bella Park.

Top newcomers: Fr. OH Alyssa Kumah, Fr. Nevaeh Johnson, So. MH Kayla Cotton, Jr. MH Addison Fleming.

Outlook: After a down season, the Wildcats hope to bounce back behind experienced setter Corbin. Fleming transferred in from state powerhouse Midlothian and should contribute immediately.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Nicole Candelora

Last season: 21-9 (8-4 district)

Top returners: Jr. MB Maya Tillman, Jr. L Allison Spittal, Jr. S Ashely Stafira, So. OH Lindsay Canty.

Top newcomer: So. MB Jordan Ellis.

Outlook: Returning first-team all-district picks Tillman and Spittal are the centerpieces of a young but experienced team that should contend for the district title. Canty turned heads a a freshman last season.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Brittany Snellings

Last season: 16-11 (6-6 district)

Top returners: Sr. OH Allie Lach, Jr. MH Peri Linterman, Sr. OH Macy Burn, So. S Aubrey Parker.

Outlook: All-district performers Lach, Linterman and Burns combined for 571 kills last season and give the Bears a formidable trio at the net. Parker will be tasked with setting them up as the Bears aim to challenge the district’s top teams.

STAFFORD

Coach: Rachel Minkler

Last season: 6-10 (4-8 district)

Top returners: Sr. S Vanessa Rodriguez, Jr. OH Linnea Rouse, OH Laila Melendez, L Bella Brienza.

Top newcomers: Fr. MH Emma Coelho, Fr. S Ella Sloan.

Outlook: Veterans Rodriguez, Rouse, Melendez and Brienza lead a solid returning nucleus that may get stronger if the freshmen can contribute.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Grace Anderson

Last season: 4-15 (1-12 district)

Top returners: So. OH Riley Forehand, Sr. Audrey Edwards, Jr. L Gracelyn Edwards.

Outlook: Forehand earned second-team all-district honors as a freshman and should be the offensive focal point.

CHANCELOR

Coach: Bob Walsh

Last season: 7-16 (6-8 district)

Top returners: Sr. MH Tiana Stubbs, Jr. OH Jade Kaleda, Sr. OH Anastazja Arvan, Sr. RS Savannah Olseon, Sr. RS Destinee Goodman, Sr. DS Nivaya Smith, Sr. OH Grezzia Merino Delgado, So. S Aiden Jolley.

Top newcomers: Jr. L Nathalie Maldonado Morales, Jr. MH Kelsey Carter, Jr. MH Caitlyn Lanning, Fr. S Keely Kwiatkowski, So. RS Natalie Lanning.

Outlook: After missing the postseason for the first time in school history, the Chargers hope to rebound behind the strong hitting trio of Stubbs, Kaleda and Arvan.

COURTLAND

Coach: Casey Cornell

Last season: 20-9 (12-1 district)

Top returners: Jr. OH Maddie Smith, Jr. L Juliana Velez, So MH Carolina Eastlake.

Top newcomers: So. MH Allison Meyer, Fr. OH Sophia Morin.

Outlook: The Cougars are young but hope to stay at the top of the district standings behind all-region juniors Smith and Velez.

CULPEPER

Coach: Olivia Matiatis

Last season: 2-19 (1-13 district)

Top returners:

Top newcomers:

Outlook:

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Seone Goode

Last season: 8-13 (5-9 district)

Top newcomers: So. OH Sam Huschi, So. MH Olivia Denham.

Outlook: The Cyclones will relay on a promising young nucleus as they try to improve as the season progresses.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Lou Wondree

Last season: 13-10 (8-6 district)

Top returners: Jr. OH Jordan Carter, Jr. MH Makaila Ford, So, MH Harmony Jones, Jr. S Angelina Badasu, So. RS Sophie Coulon.

Top newcomers: Fr. RS Mya Stewart, So. OH Leah Dean, So. S Amber Coppage.

Outlook: A young squad without a senior among the top players hopes to improve on last year’s breakthrough success.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Katie Heim

Last season: 27-3 (13-1 district), Region 4B champions

Top returners: Sr. L Morgan Bellmer, Sr. MB Kaelyn Delaney, Sr. MB Jenna Wynes, So. Brooke Heim (OH), Jr. OJ Jocelyn Tempalski, Jr. S Mia Clinton.

Top newcomers: So Avery Boyd, So. Karlynn Webster, Jr. OH Summer Stowers.

Outlook: Heim takes over for longtime coach Jill Wine and hopes to lead the Foxes to their second straight district and region titles.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Syera McCormick

Last season: 14-12 (9-5 district)

Top returners: Sr. OH Rylee Perkins, Sr. OH Lauren Long, Sr. S Jordyn Richeson, Sr. MH Nyla Brown, Sr. S Kaileen Coffman.

Top newcomers: Jr. RS Carmelia Romano, So. L Regan Roop, So. L Peyton Richeson.

Outlook: With eight seniors and two promising sophomore liberos, the Knights intend to contend for the district championship.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Cheri Hunter

Top returners: Sr. L Savannah Bragg, Sr. MH Hannah Ryan, Sr. S Regan Freas, Jr. OH ALyssa Hopkins.

Top newcomers: So. Kristen Martinez, So. Isabella Williams, So. Elliot Moreno

Outlook: Seniors Bragg and Ryan figures to be the centerpieces for the Lions’ rebuilding effort, which includes several talented youngsters.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Jeff Shaeffer

Last season: 16-13 (7-1 VCAC)

Top returners: Sr. OH Madison Kamphuis, Jr. L Layna Thomas, So. S Chloe Borisuk, So. OH Grace Khoury.

Top newcomers: Jr. MH Scarlett Whittaker.

Outlook: Several talented young players look to take even bigger roles as the Eagles defend their VCAC tournament title.

SAINT MICHAEL

Coach: Katie Brown

Last season: 10-8

Top returners: Sr. S Caitlin Horn, Jr. DS Jennifer Love.

Outlook: In just their second season since reviving the program, the Warriors posted a winning record and hope to continue to improve.