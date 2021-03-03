High school volleyball: Wildcats get best of Wolverines after a wild first set

Two games don’t make a season, but it is a good start for the Mountain View volleyball team during its condensed five-week schedule.
The Wildcats (2-0) were pushed to the limit in the opening set against host North Stafford Wednesday, eventually prevailing 29-27. Afterward they cruised, winning 25-19 and 25-12 to record a 3-0 sweep of the Wolverines, who finished runner-up in last year’s Class 5 state tournament and are seeking their fourth straight trip to states.
“Once you win the first set, you know that you can do it,” said third-year setter Isabella Diaz, who finished with 21 assists and 10 digs. “We got in their heads, to compete with our team, knowing that we got this and we can do it.
“We got two good hitters, they swing really fast. But it’s good to have slower hitters because the [opposing] blockers are used to going up really fast,” Diaz added. “When we have a slower hitter, they’re too early, so by the time they are swinging, they are still blocking and we can get a kill on it.”
Lauren Nelson led Mountain View’s balanced attack with nine kills, followed by Nella Bayard with seven and Christine Diaz with five. Zeta Berry added six assists, while libero Nalani McBride had 18 digs, seven dimes (perfect passes) and a strong passing rating of 2.45.
“I think we performed really well. We have the same mentality during practice,” Bayard said. “It was back and forth [in the first set]. We just told ourselves in the huddle we have to keep the faith because we were right there to win a few more points and win that set.”
Bayard said she fully trusts Diaz’s passing skills, and the duo communicates well in attacking opponents’ defenses.
Nelson noticed a change in the Wolverines’ energy level following the first set. “Once they lost that first set, they went completely down on their energy and we stayed up,” she said. “I think we can hang with them and beat them: It’s promising for the rest of the season.”
Both coaches concurred that Mountain View had a distinct advantage enduring its first-game jitters against Monday against Riverbend, while North Stafford was playing its first match.
“I think it will get better: we have pretty good ball control,” Wolverines coach Nicole Candelora said. “We can settle down and tweak some things. I’m just glad the girls are actually being able to have a season.”
Against Mountain View, sophomore Alonna McMummings had five kills and two blocked shots; Alayna Woodall and Ashley Blackwell totaled four kills apiece; Gabriella Figueroa had a team-high five blocks; Saige Thibodeax chipped in with 11 digs; and Gracie Mae Griffen recorded three aces.
Both Mountain View and North Stafford, along with Stafford and Brooke Point, are already assured berths in the Region 5D tournament. By contrast, Colonial Forge, Massaponax and Riverbend will vie for the expected one playoff berth available in the Region 6B playoffs. A point system (five points for a win, three for a loss) will determine the seeding and host teams for each event.
So far, coach Drew Wine likes what he’s seen from his team.
“One game at a time, emphasizing defense,” he said. “We don’t have any weak links. Our lineup changes--mix things up, and kids keep coming after you. We’re really excited.”
Both teams play again Thursday, with North Stafford visiting Stafford and Mountain View playing host to Brooke Point.
Kurt Nicoll: 540/374-5440