High school volleyball: Wildcats get best of Wolverines after a wild first set

Two games don’t make a season, but it is a good start for the Mountain View volleyball team during its condensed five-week schedule.

The Wildcats (2-0) were pushed to the limit in the opening set against host North Stafford Wednesday, eventually prevailing 29-27. Afterward they cruised, winning 25-19 and 25-12 to record a 3-0 sweep of the Wolverines, who finished runner-up in last year’s Class 5 state tournament and are seeking their fourth straight trip to states.

“Once you win the first set, you know that you can do it,” said third-year setter Isabella Diaz, who finished with 21 assists and 10 digs. “We got in their heads, to compete with our team, knowing that we got this and we can do it.

“We got two good hitters, they swing really fast. But it’s good to have slower hitters because the [opposing] blockers are used to going up really fast,” Diaz added. “When we have a slower hitter, they’re too early, so by the time they are swinging, they are still blocking and we can get a kill on it.”

Lauren Nelson led Mountain View’s balanced attack with nine kills, followed by Nella Bayard with seven and Christine Diaz with five. Zeta Berry added six assists, while libero Nalani McBride had 18 digs, seven dimes (perfect passes) and a strong passing rating of 2.45.