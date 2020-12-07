High school winter practice begins with hope and caution

“The social, mental and physical benefit of sports is important,” Heizer said. “These kids have missed out on so much since March. We’re doing everything we can to try to allow them to have a season, whatever that looks like. It’s been tough on them, no question.”

Schools are following strict protocols.

At Caroline, basketball players entered through the back gymnasium doors. They have a Google doc sent to their e-mail with a questionnaire asking if they’ve had contact with or cared for someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

The survey also asks if they’ve traveled outside the country or had contact with someone who has within a two-week period. Other questions include if they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 or experienced cold or flu-like symptoms in the past 14 days.

An athletic trainer takes their temperature as they enter and the athletes record the number in Google docs on their phone.

Riverbend’s Jackson is staggering tryouts, with the varsity team working out on Monday and Tuesday evenings and the freshman and junior varsity squads on Wednesday and Thursday. That should cut in half the number of players in the gym at any one time. Players will wait in their cars until the specified time, then enter the gym with masks on.