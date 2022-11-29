High school winter track preview: Breckley, Culpeper girls throw their weight around

On those rare occasions Mark Dennis gives his team the afternoon off, Culpeper High School’s indoor track coach has made a practice of driving down to the track nonetheless.

Dennis knows he’s likely to encounter junior Theresa Breckley laboring—somewhat defiantly—in solitude.

“There’s times I have to come back to the track, just to make her go home,” he said.

This past spring, Breckley brought home a pair of Class 3 state titles in the shot put and discus, and she’s approaching the winter season newly unencumbered by the pressure of such a defining accomplishment.

“Every state meet since freshman year, my goal would be to win instead of hit my mark,” Breckley said. “Since I’ve won now, my goal is to just keep progressing in my throws. It’s not a burden anymore.”

Breckley’s current PR in the shot put is 41 feet, a mark she’s set on bettering this season. Discus, her other primary event, isn’t held in the winter.

“If I can get it to 45, it’ll put me in a good spot for recruiting,” said Breckley, who’s already received interest from Princeton and Duke.

Breckley and her teammates have every reason to be confident after capturing the Battlefield District girls outdoor title with contributions from many of the same athletes who will be counted on this winter. Senior Bella Hardaway will compete in several events, ranging from distance running to jumps.

The Blue Devils have also benefited from the addition of William Yancey, a throwing coach with 20-plus years of experience.

“I’ve changed almost everything since my freshman year,” Breckley said of working with Yancey. “He’s definitely the reason I won the state meet.”

During the fall, Breckley keeps in shape by playing volleyball. Since that practice didn’t start until 4:30 p.m., she routinely took advantage of the down time to lift weights alongside the Blue Devils’ football team.

“That’s the type of athlete she is,” Dennis said.

Last winter, Breckley placed first in every meet until states, when she finished runner-up to I.C. Norcom’s Jamie Young, who’s now a senior. She’s hoping to compete in either the Nike or New Balance Nationals early next year.

“In high school, it’s more me trying to beat myself,” she said. “But once I get to nationals and sometimes states, I have that competition that’s able to push me.”