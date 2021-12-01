High school winter track preview capsules

Coach: Mark Dennis

Last season: n/a

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Dequan Thompson (jumps), Sr. Cole Rozwasowski (middle distance), So. Caleb Smith (distance). Girls-Kim Navarette Guerrero (sprints), Sr. Taylor Daniels (hurdles), Sr. Sidnee Addo (sprints), Sr. Valentina Lemus (middle distance), So. Carlie Layden (jumps), So. Theresa Breckley (shot put). Isabella Hardaway (distance).

Top newcomers: Boys-Coy Metzger (sprints), Griffen Tanner (sprints), R.J. Uribe (sprints), Gavin Alvarado (sprints), Aden Turner (distance). Girls-

Outlook: Thompson placed in the top seven in the state in all three boys’ jumps last year. Breckley was the state’s top freshman distance thrower, and the girls are well-rounded and deep.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Raymond Gee

Last season: No district meet.

Top returners: Kyla Gee (shot put), Ramira Young (sprints), Takayla Blue (sprints), Hunter Lutz (distance), Max Clements (distance).

Top newcomers: Evelyn Anderson (distances, high jump), Holly Anderson, Claire Anderson.