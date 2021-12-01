High school winter track preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Jessica Toliver and Londel Coles
Last season: Boys fourth, girls seventh in district.
Top returners: Boys-Jr. Nayton Nontong (hurdles), So. Logan Andros (jumps). Girls-Sr. Jade Buckles (sprints), Sr. Kira Hawkins.
Top newcomers: Boys-So. Daniel Coles (sprints), So. Garrett Pearl. Girls-So. Shea Reynolds (distance), So. Malye Hawes (sprints).
Outlook: Both squads have several returning scorers and some promising new athletes.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Van Green
Last season: Girls first, boys second in district.
Top returners: Girls-Sr. Alyson Smith (jumps), Sr. Ali DiClemente (distance), So. Isabel Ostvig (jumps), So. Ella Glauber (distance). Boys-Sr. Jacinto Jones (sprints), Jr. Colby Kinard (sprints).
Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Kate Loescher (distance), Fr. Caroline DiClemente (middle distance). Boys-Fr. Sean Hill (jumps), Fr. Brian Harris (jumps). Fr. Steven Niese (distance).
Outlook: The Eagles are young but have state qualifiers Smith and DiClemente returning. Sprints should be the boys’ strength.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coaches: Mike Porter, Ken Williams, Mike Lewis, Allison Kingston.
Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.
Top returners: Girls-Sr. Emma Wunderly (distance), Sr. Cassandra Opuku-Mensah (jumps), So. Madelyn Anderson (middle distance), Jr. Elizabeth Mensah (shot put), Sr. Kayla Dunbar (shot). Boys-Sr. Elias Richardson (jumps), Sr. Reginald Annor (jumps), So. Charlie Schilling (distance), Sr. Jacob Petska (middle distance), So. Eric Mensah (shot).
Top newcomers: Vincent Bond (sprints/jumps).
Outlook: The Wildcats suffered heavy graduation losses but have several state qualifiers returning, including regional shot put champions Eric Mensah and Kayla Dunbar.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Anthony Bramlett
Last season: Girls third, boys seventh in district.
Top returners: Girls-Sr. Lola Garvie, Jr. Elianna Smith, Jr. Marianna Rivera, Jr. Kyndal Jones. Boys-Jr. Terry Travis, Sr. Will Morgan, Sr. Alex Johnson, Sr. Caden Brooks, Sr. Qu’ran TaTum, So. Joey Johnson, So., Alex Wrye.
Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Olivia Priddy, Sr. Zion Johnson. Boys-Jr. Elijah Bolich, So. Knoah Harper, Sr. Jaden Green.
Outlook: Strong numbers should make the Panthers competitive. Garvie leads the distance crew.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Marquez Hall
Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Anedra Logan
Last season: Boys third, girls sixth in district.
STAFFORD
Coach: Laura Leonard
Last season: Girls fourth, boys fifth in district.
Top returners: Boys-Sr. Justin Polcha (distance), Sr. Ben Putka (distance). Girls-Jr. Skylar Duffy (middle distance).
Top newcomers: Boys-Sr. Kazu Jordan (jumps). Girls-Sr. Elizabeth Oylear (jumps), So. Aleah Alexander (high jump).
Outlook: Polcha and Putka form a formidable distance duo for the boys, and Duffy is a versatile performer for the girls.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Sansberry Harvey
Last season: No district meet.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Sylvia Williams
Last season: No district meet.
Top returners: Girls-Jr. Issabella Marulli (sprints), Sr. Eyna Cea-Lavin (district). Boys-Jr. Alexander Blair (jumps), Jr. Nathan Carter (sprints).
Top newcomers: Girls-Jr. Annika Skjoldal (sprints). Boys-Jr. Ethan Grizzle (middle distance).
Outlook: Returning all-state performers Marulli and Blair lead a senior-dominated team.
COURTLAND
Coach: Shannon Crabtree
Last season: No district meet.
Top returners: Girls-Sr. Maddy Miller (sprints, jumps), So. Lauren Castro (sprints/jumps), Jr. Sarah Hoburg (middle distance), So. Paige Stewart (distance), Jr. Alexa Hewson (distance). Boys-Sr. Josiah Hrcka (shot put), Jr. Kwame Whitaker (sprints, jumps), Jr. Christian Reid (distance), Jr. Justin Ford (sprints), Jr. Brandan Nave (distance), Sr. Brandon Walsh (shot put).
Top newcomers: Girls-So. Michelle Pendleton (shot), Fr. Reagan Halpin (sprints). Boys-Jr. Kamari Jackson (sprints), Fr. Muhammad Ahmed (sprints), So. Amir Mateo (sprints), So. Ishoon Patel (sprints).
Outlook: Despite losing two state champions to graduation, the Cougars have good numbers on both teams.
CULPEPER
Coach: Mark Dennis
Last season: n/a
Top returners: Boys-Sr. Dequan Thompson (jumps), Sr. Cole Rozwasowski (middle distance), So. Caleb Smith (distance). Girls-Kim Navarette Guerrero (sprints), Sr. Taylor Daniels (hurdles), Sr. Sidnee Addo (sprints), Sr. Valentina Lemus (middle distance), So. Carlie Layden (jumps), So. Theresa Breckley (shot put). Isabella Hardaway (distance).
Top newcomers: Boys-Coy Metzger (sprints), Griffen Tanner (sprints), R.J. Uribe (sprints), Gavin Alvarado (sprints), Aden Turner (distance). Girls-
Outlook: Thompson placed in the top seven in the state in all three boys’ jumps last year. Breckley was the state’s top freshman distance thrower, and the girls are well-rounded and deep.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Raymond Gee
Last season: No district meet.
Top returners: Kyla Gee (shot put), Ramira Young (sprints), Takayla Blue (sprints), Hunter Lutz (distance), Max Clements (distance).
Top newcomers: Evelyn Anderson (distances, high jump), Holly Anderson, Claire Anderson.
Outlook: The is the Cyclones largest team in the eight years Gee has coached the team. They will be strong in the distance races and have a solid young group in the sprints.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Greg Greven
Last season: No district meet.
Top returners: Girls-Sr. Sydney Wynn (middle distance), Sr. Yasmin Deane (sprints). Boys-Sr. Portius Willis (sprints/jumps), Sr. Jack Greven (distance), So. Peyton Darby (sprints), Jr. Bryan Dudley (sprints/jumps), Jr. Jason Stinchcomb (distance). Sr. Daniel Curry (shot put).
Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Sol-Marie Bailey (sprints), Fr. Lili Greven (middle distance), Fr. Alivia Teri (sprints), Fr. Ariana Riddick-Allen (sprints). Boys-Fr. Akash Pal (sprints), Fr. Kamron Wolkens (middle distance), Fr. Conor Franklin (middle distance), Sr. Christian Hamm (shot/sprints), Sr. Jabes Roundtree (jumps), Fr. Palmer Van Zandt (middle distance).
Outlook: Youth is everywhere, but the Yellow Jackets have two proven performers in Wynn and Deane, who will seek individual titles and a repeat of last year’s state championship relay
KING GEORGE
Coach: Paul Koepfinger
Last season: No district meet.
Top returners: Boys-Gavin McCraw (middle distance), Jackson White (middle distance), Troy Spillman (pole vault), Adrian James (sprints), Roget Walker (sprints), Chanz Wiggins (sprints). Girls-Caitlyn Wingeart, Kellie Williams, Anna Kale, Riley Filkoski.
Top newcomers: Girls-Sa’Nijah Houston, Anijah James, Danae Lane.
Outlook: The Foxes return several athletes from three all-state relay teams and have a plethora of young depth.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Cheyenne Falls
Last season: No district meet.
Top returners: Sr. Jon Collins (jumps), Sr. Min Lee (Middle distance). Girls-Sr. Alip Nury (jumps).
Top newcomers: Fr. Johanne Donfack (middle distance), Fr. Jordanne Donfack (middle distance), Fr. Anna Weiderhold (middle distance), Fr. Aidan Barr (middle distance).
Outlook: Collins, the state outdoor high jump champion in the spring, leads a growing squad that didn’t lose a district dual meet last season.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Jerry Cutright
ORANGE
Coach: Tanner Winesett