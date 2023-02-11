Riverbend took home a fiercely-contested team championship at the Region 5D wrestling tournament on Saturday at Independence High School in Ashburn.

Entering the finals locked in a virtual tie with Mountain View, the Bears crowned individual champions in Carson Main (144 pounds), Zachary Turner (150), and Jacob Wright (190) to finish three points ahead of the rival Wildcats.

A week after claiming the Commonwealth District championship, Mountain View got finals victories from Geoff Whelan (126), Corey Bell (175) and heavyweight Clay Bachman.

Six-time defending state champion Brooke Point finished a distant third in the team standings. Cadell Lee (113), Parker Trahan and Chase Van Hoven won individual crowns for the Black–Hawks.

The top six placers in each weight class advance to the Class 5 state tournament, which will be held Feb. 17–18 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Team scores

Riverbend 249; 2. Mountain View 246; 3. Brooke Point 209; 7. Stafford 120; 12. North Stafford 45; 15. Massaponax 32.

Individual results

Championship finals

106—Anthony Ciotoli (Ind.) d. Noah Rankin (Rb) 2–0; 113—Cadell Lee (BP) p. Nicholas Sanders (MV) 5:14; 120—Sawyer Jones (Wg) p. Luke Johnson (Ind.) 1:46; 126—Geoff Whelan (MV) d. Benjamin Aguilar (BP) 5–3; 132—Parker Trahan (BP) p. Esau Oliviera (Ind) 1:58; 138—Chase Van Hoven (BP) d. Austen Watson (Wg) TF 18–1; 144—Carson Main d. Tyler Traves (MV) 7–4; 150—Zachary Turner (Rb) d. Augustus Fleming (BP) SV-1 3–1; 157—Zachary Burton (SB) d. Elijah Beltran (MV) 7–2; 165—Rafael Hipolito (Ind.) p. Logan Eastman (Rb) 1:43; 175—Corey Bell (MV) d. Lennon Soaper (Rb) inj.; 190—Jacob Wright (Rb) d. Remus Montalvo (BP) 7–6; 215—Gift Nwokoro (Rv) d. Ethan Lan (BW) 8–3; 285—Clay Bachman (MV) d. Jacob McCollam (Rb) 7-0.

Third-place matches (locals only)

113—Isaac Hall (SB) d. Matthew Parthenakis (Rb) 4–2; 120—Chase Beltz (BP) d. William Etu (St) 6–-3; 132—Benjamin Meinert (MV) d. Nic Dimond (SB) 7-3; 138—Dominic Castrejon (MV) md. Cameron Rasmussen (Rb) 11–1; 144—Gabriel Cortes (St) p. Peyton Beal (Ind) 0:34; 150—Blake Jones (MV) d. Kristian Molina (St) 13–7; 157—Nick Kellen (Ind.) d. Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) 5–2; 165—Randall Brown (SB) p. Connor Dezorzi (NS) 4:55; 215—Isaac Castrejon p. Tufan Khalilov (Alb) 2:02.

REGION 4B

Spotsylvania claimed its first region wrestling championship in school history on Saturday at the Region 4B tournament in Powhatan.

Kyle Csikari (157 pounds) and Mason Christopher (190) claimed individual crowns for the Knights, who held off runner-up Eastern View by 10 points. King George finished fourth in the team standings.