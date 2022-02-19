High school wrestling: Brooke Point claims sixth-straight Class 5 state title

Brooke Point’s wrestling dynasty now stands at a half-dozen years.

The Black–Hawks dominated the competition at the Class 5 wrestling championships in Virginia Beach this weekend to claim their sixth-consecutive team state title.

With five individual state champions, Brooke Point (207) pulled away from runner-up Riverbend (163) and third-place Mountain View 148. Cadell Lee (106 pounds), Chase Van Hoven (113), Austin Pollard (126), Remus Montalvo (182), and Quintarius Floyd (220) delivered finals victories for the Black-Hawks, who sent a total of seven wrestlers to the championship round.

Riverbend, which sat atop the team standings throughout Friday’s early rounds, crowned an individual champion in 132-pounder Carson Main. Also for the Bears, Jacob Wright placed second at 182 pounds.

The Wildcats got runner-up finishes from Nicholas Sanders (106), Nathan Sanders (113), Robert Whelan (120) and Cory Bell (170).

Class 5

Team scores: 1. Brooke Point 207; 2. Riverbend 163; 3. Mountain View 148; 4. Nansemond River 138; 5. Frank Cox 129.

Championship finals: 106—Cadell Lee (BP) p. Nicholas Sanders (MV) 1:05; 113—Chase Van Hoven d. Nathan Sanders (MV) inj. 1:23; 120—Jerry Simon (DR) d. Robert Whelan (MV) 10-0; 126—Austin Pollard (BP) over Chase Arnestad (Ri) 16–1 TF; 132—Carson Main (Rb) d. Leonard Ashley (Gr) 9–4; 138—Thomas Srofka (FC) d. Travis Harris (BP) 9-2; 145—Tyler Haley (FWC) p. Cameron McKay (DR) 4:51; 152—Colin Bridges (FWC) d. Jackson Biessessar (BW) 5-0; Rafael Hipolito (Ind) md. Stephen Mainz (BP) 15–6; 170—Jacob Henderson (WF) d. Cory Bell (MV) 10–5; 182—Remus Montalvo (BP) d. Jacob Wright (Rb) 4–3; 195—Robbie Painter (Mi) d. Joseph Rossero 6–5; 220—Quintarius Floyd (BP) p. George Deeb (JRT) 3:07; 285-

Third-place matches (locals only): 113—Adrian Samano (Ba) md. Nathan Gipson (Rb) 13–3; 120—Owen Rawls (NR) d. Parker Trahan (BP) 1–0; 138—Joey Midkiff (H) d. Eli Beltran (MV) 4–3; 145—Zachary Turner d. Joseph Russell (NR) 6–4; 152—Ethan Asimacopoulos (Ma) d. Knox Berry (Mi) 5–2; 170—Crew Gregory (Mi) d. Lennon Soaper (Rb) 1-0; 220—Traquan Robinson (PH) d. Issac Casterjon (MV) 5-4; 285—Jacob Pressinger (Rb) d. Clay Bachman (MV) 4-2.

Fifth-place matches (locals only): 106—Racardo Robinson (HS) md. Matthew Parthanakis (Rb) 13-1; 138—Trey Thebarge (Ta) d. Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) 6-3; 145—Seth Stoddard (FC) d. Augustus Fleming (BP) 6–3 (TB1); 152—Kristian Molina-Ramos (St) p. Collin Morgan (H) 2:25; 195—Madsen Jean (NR) d. Jake Grasso (Rb) 5–2; 285—Robert Cheeks (Ma) p. DeAngelo Simmons (PA) :38.