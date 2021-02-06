High school wrestling: Brooke Point coasts at Region 5D championships

When wrestling coaches from the schools comprising Region 5D convened on Friday night to hash out brackets, they realized that several weight classes contained just two or three wrestlers. So they settled on a round-robin tournament to ensure the top two grapplers qualified for states.
Different format, same results.
Four-time defending state champion Brooke Point cruised to a first-place finish on Saturday, besting runner-up Mountain View, 231.5–179. Stafford (96) placed a distant third, while North Stafford competed just two wrestlers after COVID-19 contact tracing among the Wolverines prompted a last-minute venue change to Brooke Point.
For the Black–Hawks, Parker Trahan (106 pounds), Justis Bell (132), TJ Harris (138), Stephen Mainz (145), Allen Maxwell (160), Thomas Duckworth (170), Remus Montalvo (182), Quintarious Floyd (220) and heavyweight Mirenda Ross all captured individual region titles. Brooke Point entered 12 wrestlers into Saturday’s event and will send all 12 on to the Class 5 state tournament, which will be held Feb. 18 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
“I think they’re happy just to be out and wrestling and around their friends," Brooke Point coach Travis Harris said. “We’re getting there. We’re probably 80 to 90 percent in shape.”
The Black–Hawks and other Stafford County schools have had to contend with a month-late start compared to much of the state, a delay that carried major implications from a weight maintenance standpoint.
Brooke Point’s bid for a five-peat was also complicated when junior Chris Lee, a defending state champion at 126 pounds, opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Harris did his best to fill the holes in his roster, going so far as to call the mother of a wrestler who didn’t show for tryouts. On Saturday, that grappler, Robert Gilson, qualified for states after coming in second at 152 pounds.
“It’s obviously a watered-down year,” Harris said. “But like I tell the kids, we can only wrestle who they put in front of us.”
In a season unlike any other, there is one familiar, almost comforting theme: the Black–Hawks’ confident pursuit of yet another state championship.
“We all came in today and were expecting to do what we did,” T.J. Harris said. “We’re all focused on states, so regionals was just another way of getting there.”
Team scores: 1. Brooke Point 231.5; 2. Mountain View 179; 3. Stafford 96; 4. North Stafford 32; 5. Albemarle 24.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco