High school wrestling: Brooke Point coasts at Region 5D championships

When wrestling coaches from the schools comprising Region 5D convened on Friday night to hash out brackets, they realized that several weight classes contained just two or three wrestlers. So they settled on a round-robin tournament to ensure the top two grapplers qualified for states.

Different format, same results.

Four-time defending state champion Brooke Point cruised to a first-place finish on Saturday, besting runner-up Mountain View, 231.5–179. Stafford (96) placed a distant third, while North Stafford competed just two wrestlers after COVID-19 contact tracing among the Wolverines prompted a last-minute venue change to Brooke Point.

For the Black–Hawks, Parker Trahan (106 pounds), Justis Bell (132), TJ Harris (138), Stephen Mainz (145), Allen Maxwell (160), Thomas Duckworth (170), Remus Montalvo (182), Quintarious Floyd (220) and heavyweight Mirenda Ross all captured individual region titles. Brooke Point entered 12 wrestlers into Saturday’s event and will send all 12 on to the Class 5 state tournament, which will be held Feb. 18 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

“I think they’re happy just to be out and wrestling and around their friends," Brooke Point coach Travis Harris said. “We’re getting there. We’re probably 80 to 90 percent in shape.”