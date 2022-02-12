High school wrestling: Harris, Black-Hawks pin down Region 5D title for ailing coach

T.J. Harris glanced toward the corner of the mat and couldn’t help but feel a void.

For every previous match of his decorated high school career, Harris followed the booming instructions of his father, Brooke Point wrestling coach Travis Harris. But now, in the 138-pound final at Saturday’s Region 5D championships, he was on his own despite the presence of two capable assistants.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the elder Harris started feeling chest pains. The stress of tournament coaching led him to believe it was a panic attack, but his wife drove him to nearby Mary Washington Hospital as a precaution. There, an EKG revealed an irregular heartbeat, and Harris ultimately suffered a heart attack.

His son knew none of this as he put Riverbend’s Brandon Rasmussen on his back for a second-period pin. Only after the referee raised his arm as champion did T.J. Harris learn the gravity of the situation.

“They didn’t want it to affect my wrestling," he said. "And that’s when I really lost it."

T.J. Harris spent the next couple hours alternatively crying and watching as his Black-Hawk teammates cemented a regional title. Despite trailing host Riverbend by three-and-a-half points entering the championship finals, the Black-Hawks surged to a 262-258.5 victory based largely on bonus points. Mountain View (225.5) finished third.

Freshmen phenoms Cadell Lee and Chase Van Hoven handed the Black-Hawks a pair of pins to open the championship round at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively. Brooke Point also swept a pair of head-to-head matchups with Riverbend that were pivotal to the outcome. Besides Harris’ pin of Rasmussen, 182-pounder Remus Montalvo summoned an 11th-hour takedown to shock the Bears’ Jacob Wright.

“I blacked out and just did what I had to,” said Montalvo, who trailed 3-2 with seven seconds left in the match before earning three points in a whirlwind turnaround sequence.

Riverbend got finals wins from Carson Main at 132 pounds, Zach Turner (145), and Brandon Grosso (195). The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the Class 5 state tournament, which will be held in Virginia Beach on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the elder Harris underwent a procedure to have a stent inserted. Finally, around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, he was feeling well enough to call his son.

“The first thing he asked about was how I did,” T.J. Harris said. “Then he asked how the team was doing.

“We had to get a regional title for him.”

Team scores: 1. Brooke Point 262.5; 2. Riverbend 258; 3. Mountain View 222.5; 4. Woodgrove 166; 5. Stone Bridge 108.5; 6. Independence 92.5; 7. Massaponax 92; 8. Stafford 90; 9. Briar Woods 95; 10. Riverside 81.5; 11. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57.

106: 1. Cadell Lee (BP) p. Nicholas Sanders (MV), 3:53; 3. Matthew Parthenakis (Rb) d. Emmanuel Marin (PH), 19-11.

113: 1. Chase Van Hoven (BP) p. Nathan Sanders (MV), 1:00. 3. Nathan Gipson (Rb) d. Nic Diamond (SB), 5-1.

120: 1. Robert Whelan (MV) d. Parker Trahan (BP), 4-2. 3. Neal Dorrian (Ma) p. Gregory Upperman (Rb), 3:27.

126: 1. Austin Pollard (BP) p. Austen Watson (Wood), :10. 3. Chase Ramstead (Riverside) d. Ben Meinert (MV), 9-2.

132: 1. Carson Main (Rb) p. Ryan Yriart (Wood), :21. 3. Dominic Castrojon (MV) d. Cael Froelich (SB), 9-1.

138: 1. Travis Harris (BP) p. Brendan Rasmussen (Rb), 2:12. 3. Andrew Woodley (Wood) d. Eli Beltran (MV), 6-4.

145: 1. Zachary Turner (Rb) d. Thomas Brooks (SB), 3-2. 3. Augustus Fleming (BP) d. Aidan Landes (Wood), 9-3.

152: 1. Jackson Bissiar (BW) p. Ethan Asimocopoulos (Mass), 2:27. 3. Logan Eastman (Rb) d. Kristian Molina-Ramos (St), 4-3.

160: 1. Rafael Hipolito (Ind) p. Stephen Mainz (BP), 2:25. 3. Chance Wingert (St) d. Nick Carlson (Riverside), injury.

170: 1. Jacob Henderson (WF) d. Lennon Soaper (Rb), 7-1. 3. Cory Bell (MV) p. Gabe Thompson (Riverside), 3:51.

182: 1. Remus Montalvo (BP) d. Jacob Wright (Rb), 4-3. 3. Ethan Lan (BW) p. Jasper Hopkins (Albemarle), 1:44.

195: 1. Jake Grasso (Rb) maj. dec. Nathan Stewart (MV), 13-3. 3. Christian Moffett (Wood) d. Jack Kellen (Ind), 4-2.

220: 1. Traquon Robertson (PH) d. Quintarius Floyd (BP), 7-2. 3. Isaac Castrejon (MV) d. Finn Gustavson (Wood), 4-0.

285: 1. Jacob Pressinger (Rb) p. Robert Cheeks (Mass), 3:43. 3. Clay Bachman (MV) d. Gage Fisher (North Stafford), forfeit.

