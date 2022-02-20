High school wrestling: Harris finds leading Black–Hawks to title is best medicine

Travis Harris wasn’t technically going against doctor’s orders.

The Brooke Point wrestling coach simply didn’t consult a physician before deciding to attend the Class 5 championships in Virginia Beach—one week after suffering a heart attack.

Oops.

“I didn’t really ask,” Harris said with a laugh. “People kept saying, ‘What did the doctor say?’ I’m like, I’m not sure. He didn’t say I couldn’t do that.”

He did, however, seek permission from his wife, Corey, and son T.J., the Black–Hawks’ standout 138-pounder. Despite their initial reluctance, they agreed that Harris could travel with the team, provided he remain in the stands. That deal went out the window sometime around Friday’s weigh-ins.

“Once we got down there, I just told them I’ll walk away if I feel like something’s going on,” Harris said. “But it’s more stressful for me not to be a part of it.”

So instead of spectating, Harris had a corner seat as Brooke Point perpetuated its dynasty on the wrestling mat by capturing its sixth consecutive team state title. He did, however, make a few tweaks in the interest of health.

In lieu of booming instructions from the corner, Harris whispered his observations to the assistant coach at his side, who would in turn shout them.

“It’s crazy. He’s running around trying to do everything and I’m just wanting him to sit down and relax a little bit,” Black–Hawks junior Austin Pollard said. “He was better than ever.”

After Friday’s opening rounds, the Black–Hawks found themselves neck and neck with Class 5 newcomer Riverbend. Each team sent seven grapplers to the semifinals and had an additional two in wrestlebacks.

“I knew the semis, that’s the money round,” Harris said. “Our kids always perform well under pressure.”

But not even Harris could’ve anticipated a performance that saw his wrestlers go a perfect 7-for-7 in the semifinals. The Bears, by contrast, sent just two on to the finals.

“That was definitely the turning point,” Harris said.

Saturday’s championship round amounted to a victory lap for the Black–Hawks. Freshmen Cadell Lee and Chase Van Hoven, both of whom earned All-America honors as middle schoolers, kicked off the finals with dominant victories at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively.

“Those kids have wrestled in big tournaments throughout their life, so a state tournament wasn’t a big deal to them,” Harris said. “They’re just studs. They’re hard workers. It feels good having those two to get everybody started.”

After gutting out a 9–7 decision against Kempsville’s Jaden Flores in the semifinals, Pollard breezed to a 126-pound title via technical fall.

At 182 pounds, junior Remus Montalvo faced a rematch with Riverbend’s Jacob Wright. Last weekend, Wright took a lead into the final seconds of their regional final bout before Montalvo staged a stunning comeback. Saturday’s state final followed a similar script, with Montalvo biding his time before earning a third-period takedown to win, 4–3.

“Remus is a great wrestler,” Harris said. “We get frustrated with him sometimes because he doesn’t open up. But when he opens up, he can score on anybody.”

And then there was senior Quintarius Floyd. Known exclusively and affectionately as “Q” to teammates, Floyd battled through nagging injuries to punctuate his Black–Hawks career with a 220-pound state title.

“It took a lot of work,” said Floyd, who placed second at regionals. “My first two years when I started wrestling on the team, I used to get beat all around.”

No one weathered more than Harris, who spent the night of Brooke Point’s regional tournament triumph at Mary Washington Hospital. He admitted feeling nervous returning to the very activity—coaching wrestling—that may have triggered a cardiac episode.

In a photo taken following the trophy presentation, Black–Hawks coaches and wrestlers are all wearing matching bathrobes, a leisurely team fashion trend started by Montalvo. If anything convinced Harris to not lounge around at home while recovering, it was this group of wrestlers.

This moment.

“Life changing,” Harris said, repeating the phrase a few times. “It puts everything in perspective.”

