For a handful of Fredericksburg-area schools, the dream of pinning down a state wrestling championship is still alive.

Through the quarterfinals round of the Class 5 competition at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, Mountain View leads the team standings with 92 points, followed closely by Riverbend (81.5). Six-time defending state champion Brooke Point (56.5) is currently sitting in fifth place.

The Wildcats have a total of nine wrestlers still alive in the championship semifinals bracket, while the Bears and Black–Hawks have five apiece.

In Class 4, Eastern View and Spotsylvania sit in second and third place, respectively. Great Bridge leads that event through Day 1.

For the Knights, who captured their first-ever regional championship last weekend, Kyle Csikari and Mason Christopher advanced to the semifinals. Eastern View has four wrestlers still in the running for individual titles.

Wrestling in both classifications resumes tomorrow, with the semifinals scheduled for 10 a.m. and the championship finals and place matches slated to begin at 5 p.m.