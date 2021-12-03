 Skip to main content
High school wrestling preview capsules
High school wrestling preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Travis Harris

Last season: Region 5D and Class 5 state champions

Top returners: Jr. Parker Trahan, Sr. T.J. Harris, Sr. Stephen Mainz, Jr. Remus Montalvo, Sr. Quintarius Floyd.

Top newcomers: Fr. Cadell Gee, Fr. Chase VanHoven.

Outlook: Trahan, the reigning 106-pound state champion, is one of four returning all-state performers who lead the Black-Hawks’ quest for a sixth consecutive state title.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Dalton Henderson

Last season: 2–4 in dual matches

Top returners: Jack Erbe, Ejaz Qureshi, Joshua Mulroy.

Top newcomers: Fr. Trevor Nielson, Fr. Jack Mulroy.

Outlook: Erbe, who finished fourth in the state at 145 last winter, leads a young team that hopes to peak in the postseason.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Roger Rinker

Last season: 2–6 in dual meets

Top returners: Jr. Nathan Pietro (113/120), Sr. Neal Dorrian (120/126), Sr. Ethan ASimacopoulos (152/160).

Top newcomers: Sr. Robert Cheek (220/285)

Outlook: The Panthers return three all-Region 6B wrestlers as they join the competitive Region 5D.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Gary Woods II

Last season: Second in Region 5D

Top returners: So. Nick Sanders, Sr. Nate Sanders, So. Geoff Whelan, So. Danny Smith, So. Eli Beltran, Sr. Nick Howe. Jr. Alian Rahman, Ellis Jackson.

Top newcomers: So. Ben Meinert, So. Jahmil Garrett-Bey, So. Clay Bachman, Fr. Addy Brown, Fr. Giovanna Delgado.

Outlook: With four returning state place-winners, including runner-up Nick Sanders, the Wildcats are well-positioned to challenge Brooke Point and Riverbend for district superiorty.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Michael Letcher

Last season: Fourth in Region 5D

RIVERBEND

Coach: Mark Roberts

Last season: District and Region 6B champions, second in state.

Top returners: So. Carson Main (132), Jr. Lennon Soaper (170), Je. Zach Turner (145), Jr. Nate Gipson (182), Jr. Logan Eastman (160), Sr. Jake Grasso (195), So. Jacob Pressinger (220), Sr. Jeff Cheeseman (220). Sr. Jaxon Upperman (120), Jr. Brandon Hanley (138).

Top newcomers: Sr. Josiah Coleman (152), Jr. Matthew Parthenakis.

Outlook: Regional champions Main and Soaper lead a strong, deep returning class of 10 state qualifiers as the Bears move to Class 5 and look to challenge five-time defending state champion Brooke Point.

STAFFORD

Coach: Joe Pittman

Last season: Third in Region 5D.

Top returners: Gabriel Cortez, Chance Wingert.

Top newcomers: Nathan Aloi, Kristen Molina.

Outlook: Returning state qualifiers Cortez and Wingert lead a young team that has doubled in size from last season.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Steve Swanton

Last season: Sixth in Region 4B

Top returner: Sr. Shane Shirley (195)

Outlook: State champion James Dosado’s graduation leaves the Cavaliers in a rebuilding season with lots of young wrestlers. Shirley placed fifth in the state at 195.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Jeff Jenkins

Last season: 12th in Region 4B

Top returners: So. Aiden McLaughlin (113), James Hodges (120), Sr. Dylan Mikalowsky (126), Sr. Mohammad Akhtar (138), Jr. David Harrell (138), So. Nikolajis Heil (145), Sr. Joseph Colbert (160), Jamey Lewchanin (195).

Top newcomers: So. Devon Taylor (132), Jr. Kiril Kirev (152), So. Dever Gordon (152), Jr. Aviel Hondoy (182), So. Kaleb Brown (22), Jr. Matt Asbury (285).

Outlook: With just three seniors, the Chargers’ future looks bright, even if it comes with a few growing pains this season.

COURTLAND

Coach: Ashtin Primus

Last season: Seventh in Region 4B

Top returners: Jr. Charlie Henderson (195).

Outlook: Henderson, a fourth-place medalist in the state championships last winter, is the Cougars’ most experienced returnee.

CULPEPER

Coach: George Csontos

Last season: Fifth in Northwestern District

Top returners: Jr. A.J. Marshall (182), Sebastian Gabarette (170), Stephan Csontos (195), Raul Franco (160).

Top newcomers: So. James Croushorn (138), Fr. Jack Lehman (132), Sr. Stephan Fynn (220), Jason Young.

Outlook: Marshall, a two-time state medal winner, leads a lineup that has experience at the higher weight classes and young talent in the lighter divisions.

EASTERN VIEW

Last season: Second in Region 4B

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jeff Kraisser

Last season: Fourth in Region 4B

Top returners: Sr. Jacob Garrant, Sr. David Norris, So. Brendan Kraisser, So. Aiden Inzana.

Top newcomers: Fr. Lucas Fronzo, Fr. Jack Landauer.

Outlook: Defending regional champions Norris and Kraisser lead a young but experienced team that’s shooting for even bigger things this season.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coaches: Mark Fontana and David Reck

Last season: Third in Region 4B

Top returners: So. Kyle Cricker, Sr. Devin Burgess, Jr. Jacob Derby, So. Mason Christopher.

Top newcomers: So. Seth Ayo, Jr. Luke Wahlquire, Jr. Liam Wahlquire.

Outlook: The Knights have their biggest team ever, including eight girls, and will look to improve on last year’s finishes. Cricker and Burgess placed in the region.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Last season: 10th in Region 4B

ORANGE

Coach: Bryan Seal

Last season: Ninth in Region 4B

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

WASHINGTON & LEE

Coach: Spencer Sadler

