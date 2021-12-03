High school wrestling preview capsules

Outlook: State champion James Dosado’s graduation leaves the Cavaliers in a rebuilding season with lots of young wrestlers. Shirley placed fifth in the state at 195.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Jeff Jenkins

Last season: 12th in Region 4B

Top returners: So. Aiden McLaughlin (113), James Hodges (120), Sr. Dylan Mikalowsky (126), Sr. Mohammad Akhtar (138), Jr. David Harrell (138), So. Nikolajis Heil (145), Sr. Joseph Colbert (160), Jamey Lewchanin (195).

Top newcomers: So. Devon Taylor (132), Jr. Kiril Kirev (152), So. Dever Gordon (152), Jr. Aviel Hondoy (182), So. Kaleb Brown (22), Jr. Matt Asbury (285).

Outlook: With just three seniors, the Chargers’ future looks bright, even if it comes with a few growing pains this season.

COURTLAND

Coach: Ashtin Primus

Last season: Seventh in Region 4B

Top returners: Jr. Charlie Henderson (195).

Outlook: Henderson, a fourth-place medalist in the state championships last winter, is the Cougars’ most experienced returnee.