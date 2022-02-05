High school wrestling: Riverbend claims Commonwealth District title at meet

Zach Turner knew it would be a two-horse race.

With five-time defending state champion Brooke Point electing to wrestle just two starters in Saturday’s Commonwealth District tournament, Turner saw only one team capable of denying his Riverbend Bears an opportunity to hoist a trophy in their home gym.

“It was going to be us and Mountain View in the end,” Turner said.

The very end, as it would turn out. Just a single point separated the Bears and the Wildcats heading into the championship finals before Riverbend pulled away for a 243.5–230 victory. Stafford (125) finished third.

As he’s done in recent seasons, Black–Hawks coach Travis Harris held out the bulk of his star-studded lineup with nothing except hardware on the line. All wrestlers advance to next week’s Region 5D tournament, which will also be held at Riverbend.

“Especially hosting it, there was no way I was going to enter a team I thought couldn’t win,” Riverbend coach Mark Roberts said.