High school wrestling: Riverbend claims Commonwealth District title at meet

Zach Turner knew it would be a two-horse race.
With five-time defending state champion Brooke Point electing to wrestle just two starters in Saturday’s Commonwealth District tournament, Turner saw only one team capable of denying his Riverbend Bears an opportunity to hoist a trophy in their home gym.
“It was going to be us and Mountain View in the end,” Turner said.
The very end, as it would turn out. Just a single point separated the Bears and the Wildcats heading into the championship finals before Riverbend pulled away for a 243.5–230 victory. Stafford (125) finished third.
As he’s done in recent seasons, Black–Hawks coach Travis Harris held out the bulk of his star-studded lineup with nothing except hardware on the line. All wrestlers advance to next week’s Region 5D tournament, which will also be held at Riverbend.
“Especially hosting it, there was no way I was going to enter a team I thought couldn’t win,” Riverbend coach Mark Roberts said.
The match of the afternoon came in the 138-pound final, as Riverbend’s Brendan Rasmussen scored a takedown in overtime to secure a sudden-victory over Mountain View’s Eli Beltran. The Bears also got individual titles from Carson Main (132 pounds), Turner (145), Lennon Soaper (170), Jacob Wright (182), Jake Grasso (195) and Jeffrey Cheeseman (220).
Still, the outcome wasn’t settled until late into the evening, when Soaper recorded a 4–2 win over Mountain View’s Cory Bell.
“It was great, and that’s what makes it fun,” Roberts said of the narrow margin. “Being able to duke it out with a good coaching staff and kids that know each other well.”
Brothers Nicholas and Nathan Sanders handed Mountain View a pair of wins at 106 and 113 to kick off the finals, while the Wildcats also crowned individual champions in Robert Whelan (120) and Ben Meinert (126).
The stakes will be considerably higher next week, with only the top four wrestlers in each weight class advancing to the Class 5 state tournament. Along with local squads, Stone Bridge is considered a formidable lineup.
“The best team in the state is coming out of our region,” said Roberts, “whether it’s Brooke Point, us or Mountain View.”
Team scores: 1. Riverbend 243.5; 2. Mountain View 230; 3. Stafford 125; 4. Colonial forge 87; 5. North Stafford 58; 6. Massaponax 52; 7. Brooke Point 30.
Championship finals: 106—Nicholas Sanders (MV) p. Matthew Parthenekis (Rb) 3:26; 113—Nathan Sanders (MV) d. Nathan Gipson (Rb) 6-2; 120—Robert Whelan (MV) p. Nathan Aloi (S) 6:00; 126—Ben Meinert (MV) p. Ejaz Qureshi (CF) 1:51; 132—Carson Main (Rb) d. Brandon Kiraly (MV) M. For.; 138-Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) d. Eli Beltran (MV) (SV 4–2); 145—Zach Turner (Rb) md. Blake Jones (MV) 18–2; 152—Kristen Molina (St) d. Logan Eastman (Rb) 10–9; 160—Chance Wingert (St) d. Lorenzo Coleman (Rb) 5–0; 170—Lennon Soaper d. Cory Bell (MV) 4-2; 182—Jacob Wright md. Ellis Jackson (MV) 21–7; 195—Jake Grasso (Rb) d. Eduardo Vargas (BP) 6–3; 220-Jeffrey Cheeseman (Rb) p. Antonio Evans-Cortez (CF) 3:48; 285—Clay Bachman (MV) d. Jacob Pressinger (Rb) 2–1.
