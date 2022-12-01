High school wrestling: Riverbend looking to claim elusive team state crown

The past two winters have left the Riverbend wrestling team grappling with bittersweet vibes.

On one hand, the Bears established themselves as one of Virginia’s premier programs, with Carson Main claiming the school’s first individual state title and a slew of his teammates earning all-state accolades.

By the same token, runner-up finishes in the team standings at two different state tournaments (Class 6 in 2020 and Class 5 last season) have underscored what remains to be accomplished.

“When you get so close but don’t get it, it kind of sucks,” Main explained.

With eight returning state placers and an infusion of incoming talent at the lower weights, the Bears know there’s no time like the present.

“They’re hungry,” longtime Riverbend coach Mark Roberts said. “Of course in our room, we’re talking about ways to close that gap. Their goal is getting that state championship this year.”

To do so, the Bears must go through six-time defending state champion Brooke Point and 2022 third-place finisher Mountain View.

And that’s just inside their own district.

“I feel like it’s a case of ‘Keep your friends close but keep your enemies closer,’ ” Main said of the budding three-way mat rivalry. “A lot of those kids I’ve grown up with and known since we were little.”

Outside of the Fredericksburg-area gauntlet, the Bears are sending eight wrestlers to the prestigious Beast of the East tournament before competing at the Virginia Duals in January in Hampton. Also headlining Riverbend’s schedule is a January dual match date under the lights at Class 4 state champion Great Bridge.

“There will be team bonding for sure, but we’re definitely looking to get out of it wrestling the top guys in the country so when we come back to the state tournament, we’re ready to beat up on the Virginia guys,” said senior Nate Gipson, who placed fourth at 113 pounds last season.

Four Bears — Brednan Rassmussen, Zach Turner, Lennon Soaper, Jacob Wright — have already committed (or will imminently) to wrestle in college. Freshman Noah Rankin (the younger brother of former Riverbend standout Clay Rankin) is expected to make an instant impact at either 120 or 126 pounds, Roberts said. Roberts’ son, Scott, is another new addition to the lineup.

“As far as the younger guys go, I don’t think there’s a better room in the state they could be in,” Turner said. “Just that experience alone is going to get them up to speed at a faster pace.”

Ultimately though, the Bears don’t plan on slowing down until they hoist that elusive state championship trophy in February.

“This team is motivated,” Main said. “We almost got a taste of it the last two years, and this year we see it’s there and ripe for the taking.”