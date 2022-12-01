High school wrestling season preview capsules

Commonwealth District

BROOKE POINT Coach: Rafael Alves

Last season: Region 5D and VHSL Class 5 state champion.

Top returners: So. Cadell Lee, Chase Van Hoven, Remus Montalvo, Parker Trahan, Augustus Fleming.

Top newcomer: Benjamin Aguilar.

Outlook: Lee, Van Hoven and Montalvo return after winning state titles last season, helping the Black-Hawks to their sixth straight team crown. With a new coaching staff, they’re shooting for No. 7.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Dalton Henderson

Last season: Fourth in district.

Top returners: Jack Erbe, Miguel Garcia (113), Jordan Brown (285).

Outlook: Erbe, Garcia and Brown return after qualifying for state competition last season.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Walter Layton

Last season: Sixth in district.

Top returners: Sr. Nathan Pietro (128), Jr. Archie Alston (144), Sr. Thomas Lagana (285).

Top newcomers: Jr. Kasey Hollingsworth (138), Fr. Archer Young (150), So. Yasir Karimi (190).

Outlook: The Panthers are in rebuild mode, with a new coaching staff and some newcomers to the lineup, especially at the lighter weights.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Gary Woods II

Last season: Third in Region 5D, third in state.

Top returners: Jr. Nick Saunders (106), Jr. Geoff Whalen (126), Jr. ELi Beltran (150), Jr. Corey Bell (175). Sr. Isaac Castrejon (215), Jr. Clay Bachman (285).

Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Brady Leischner, Jr. Connor Roark, Fr. Tyler Traves, Fr. Sean Whalen. Girls—So. Addy Brown, So. Giovanna Delgado, Fr. Lydia Mason, Sr. Madi Bachman, Sr. Ivonne Sanchez.

Outlook: Seven returning state medalists and a dozen female wrestlers bolster the Wildcats’ bid for district, regional and state honors.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Benjamin Bullin

Last season: Fifth in district.

Top returners: Jr. Gage Fisher (215). Connor DiZorzi (165), Ethan Miles (126).

Top newcomers: Fr. Peyton McClees (120), Sr. Sam Armstrong (175).

Outlook: Fisher, a 2022 state qualifier, leads a squad that hopes to surprise opponents in a competitive district.

RIVERBEND Coach: Mark Roberts

Last season: Commonwealth District champions, second in region and state.

Top returners: Jr. Carson Main, St. Jacob Wright, Sr. Zach Turner, Jr. Jacob Pressigner, Sr. Lennon Soaper, Sr. Nate Gipson, Sr. Matt Parthenakis, Sr. Brendan Hanley.

Top newcomers: Noah Rankin.

Outlook: With eight returning state place winners, including state champion Main (132 pounds), the Bears are poised to try to unseat Brooke Point as regional and state champion.

STAFFORD

Coach: Joe Pittman

Last season: Third in district.

Outlook: The Indians have 18 returning wrestlers, including seven seniors.

Battlefield District cAROLINE

Coach: Steve Swanton

Last season: Sixth in district.

Top returners: Katy Klock (106), Malique Tunstall (285).

Outlook: Tunstall, last year’s fourth-place state finisher, and fellow state qualifier Klock lead the way for the Cavaliers.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: James Anderson

Last season: Seventh in district.

Top returners: Jr. Aiden McLoughlin (120), Sr. Tyler Harrell (165), Jr. Dever Gordon (157).

Outlook: The Chargers are on their fourth coach in four seasons but have three returning regional medalists as a nucleus.

COURTLAND

Coach: Matt Kline

Last season: Fourth in district.

Top returners: Sr. Darius Holcomb (285).

Top newcomers: Sr. Jordan Nutter (144).

Outlook: Holcomb, a sixth-place finisher in the state last season, leads a team aiming for the top three in the district.

CULPEPER

Coach: Alexander Csontos

Last season: Fifth in district.

Top returners: A.J. Marshall (175), Sebastian Gabarette (165), Jason Young (215).

Top newcomers: Fr. Riley Vinyard (165), Fr. Eli Crushorn (126).

Outlook: Marshall, a three-time state medalist, placed third last season and is one of three returning state qualifiers to lead the Blue Devils.

EASTERN VIEW Coach: Chris Taylor

Last season: First in district, third in state.

Top returners: Brayden Walker, Brett Clatterbaugh, Kadin Smoot, Elijah Smoot, Derrick Brown, Andrew McCarton, Nicholas Ramsey.

Top newcomers: Fr, Michael Byrne, Fr. Kacey Martin, Fr. Daniel Ramsey.

Outlook: Defending 220-pound Class 4 state champion Clatterbaugh headlines a deep, experienced team with designs on winning regional and state titles.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jeff Kraisser

Last season: Second in district.

Top returners: Jr. Brendan Kraisser (106), Sr. Gavin Kristiansen, Jr. Aiden Inzana, So. Jack Landauer.

Top newcomers: Fr. Kaleb Inzana.

Outlook: With two returning state qualifiers and two other reigning district champions returning, the Foxes figure to be strong again despite graduation and attrition losses.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: David Reck

Last season: Third in district, Second in Region 4B, fifth in state.

Top returners: Jr. Kyle Csikari (150), Jr. Seth Ayo (120), Jr. Mason Christopher (190), Sr. Zach Gallimore (157).

Top newcomers: Fr. Timmy Sullivan (215), Jonathan Schroeder (113), Fr. Colton Jones (126), Jr. Garrett Henry.

Outlook: Three returning state medalists (Csikari, Ayo and Christopher) and some promising freshmen give the Knights hope to contend for district, region and state team titles.

Northern Neck District WESTMORELAND

Coach: Spencer Sadler

Top returners: Isaiah Castellanos, Dylan Devine, Elijah Castellanos, Jakobe Powell.

Top newcomer: Azariah Moore.

Outlook: Isaiah Castellanos qualified for state last year. Powell hopes to compete after suffering a football injury, and Moore hopes to qualify for the girls’ state championships.