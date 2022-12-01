High school wrestling season preview capsules

Commonwealth District
BROOKE POINT Coach: Rafael Alves
Last season: Region 5D and VHSL Class 5 state champion.
Top returners: So. Cadell Lee, Chase Van Hoven, Remus Montalvo, Parker Trahan, Augustus Fleming.
Top newcomer: Benjamin Aguilar.
Outlook: Lee, Van Hoven and Montalvo return after winning state titles last season, helping the Black-Hawks to their sixth straight team crown. With a new coaching staff, they’re shooting for No. 7.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Dalton Henderson
Last season: Fourth in district.
Top returners: Jack Erbe, Miguel Garcia (113), Jordan Brown (285).
Outlook: Erbe, Garcia and Brown return after qualifying for state competition last season.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Walter Layton
Last season: Sixth in district.
Top returners: Sr. Nathan Pietro (128), Jr. Archie Alston (144), Sr. Thomas Lagana (285).
Top newcomers: Jr. Kasey Hollingsworth (138), Fr. Archer Young (150), So. Yasir Karimi (190).
Outlook: The Panthers are in rebuild mode, with a new coaching staff and some newcomers to the lineup, especially at the lighter weights.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Gary Woods II
Last season: Third in Region 5D, third in state.
Top returners: Jr. Nick Saunders (106), Jr. Geoff Whalen (126), Jr. ELi Beltran (150), Jr. Corey Bell (175). Sr. Isaac Castrejon (215), Jr. Clay Bachman (285).
Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Brady Leischner, Jr. Connor Roark, Fr. Tyler Traves, Fr. Sean Whalen. Girls—So. Addy Brown, So. Giovanna Delgado, Fr. Lydia Mason, Sr. Madi Bachman, Sr. Ivonne Sanchez.
Outlook: Seven returning state medalists and a dozen female wrestlers bolster the Wildcats’ bid for district, regional and state honors.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Benjamin Bullin
Last season: Fifth in district.
Top returners: Jr. Gage Fisher (215). Connor DiZorzi (165), Ethan Miles (126).
Top newcomers: Fr. Peyton McClees (120), Sr. Sam Armstrong (175).
Outlook: Fisher, a 2022 state qualifier, leads a squad that hopes to surprise opponents in a competitive district.
RIVERBEND Coach: Mark Roberts
Last season: Commonwealth District champions, second in region and state.
Top returners: Jr. Carson Main, St. Jacob Wright, Sr. Zach Turner, Jr. Jacob Pressigner, Sr. Lennon Soaper, Sr. Nate Gipson, Sr. Matt Parthenakis, Sr. Brendan Hanley.
Top newcomers: Noah Rankin.
Outlook: With eight returning state place winners, including state champion Main (132 pounds), the Bears are poised to try to unseat Brooke Point as regional and state champion.
STAFFORD
Coach: Joe Pittman
Last season: Third in district.
Outlook: The Indians have 18 returning wrestlers, including seven seniors.
Battlefield District cAROLINE
Coach: Steve Swanton
Last season: Sixth in district.
Top returners: Katy Klock (106), Malique Tunstall (285).
Outlook: Tunstall, last year’s fourth-place state finisher, and fellow state qualifier Klock lead the way for the Cavaliers.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: James Anderson
Last season: Seventh in district.
Top returners: Jr. Aiden McLoughlin (120), Sr. Tyler Harrell (165), Jr. Dever Gordon (157).
Outlook: The Chargers are on their fourth coach in four seasons but have three returning regional medalists as a nucleus.
COURTLAND
Coach: Matt Kline
Last season: Fourth in district.
Top returners: Sr. Darius Holcomb (285).
Top newcomers: Sr. Jordan Nutter (144).
Outlook: Holcomb, a sixth-place finisher in the state last season, leads a team aiming for the top three in the district.
CULPEPER
Coach: Alexander Csontos
Last season: Fifth in district.
Top returners: A.J. Marshall (175), Sebastian Gabarette (165), Jason Young (215).
Top newcomers: Fr. Riley Vinyard (165), Fr. Eli Crushorn (126).
Outlook: Marshall, a three-time state medalist, placed third last season and is one of three returning state qualifiers to lead the Blue Devils.
EASTERN VIEW Coach: Chris Taylor
Last season: First in district, third in state.
Top returners: Brayden Walker, Brett Clatterbaugh, Kadin Smoot, Elijah Smoot, Derrick Brown, Andrew McCarton, Nicholas Ramsey.
Top newcomers: Fr, Michael Byrne, Fr. Kacey Martin, Fr. Daniel Ramsey.
Outlook: Defending 220-pound Class 4 state champion Clatterbaugh headlines a deep, experienced team with designs on winning regional and state titles.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jeff Kraisser
Last season: Second in district.
Top returners: Jr. Brendan Kraisser (106), Sr. Gavin Kristiansen, Jr. Aiden Inzana, So. Jack Landauer.
Top newcomers: Fr. Kaleb Inzana.
Outlook: With two returning state qualifiers and two other reigning district champions returning, the Foxes figure to be strong again despite graduation and attrition losses.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: David Reck
Last season: Third in district, Second in Region 4B, fifth in state.
Top returners: Jr. Kyle Csikari (150), Jr. Seth Ayo (120), Jr. Mason Christopher (190), Sr. Zach Gallimore (157).
Top newcomers: Fr. Timmy Sullivan (215), Jonathan Schroeder (113), Fr. Colton Jones (126), Jr. Garrett Henry.
Outlook: Three returning state medalists (Csikari, Ayo and Christopher) and some promising freshmen give the Knights hope to contend for district, region and state team titles.
Northern Neck District WESTMORELAND
Coach: Spencer Sadler
Top returners: Isaiah Castellanos, Dylan Devine, Elijah Castellanos, Jakobe Powell.
Top newcomer: Azariah Moore.
Outlook: Isaiah Castellanos qualified for state last year. Powell hopes to compete after suffering a football injury, and Moore hopes to qualify for the girls’ state championships.