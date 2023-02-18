VIRGINIA BEACH — Maybe it’s fitting that Tyler Traves couldn’t identify the exact set of shoulders upon which he exited the mat Saturday night following his 144-pound state finals match.

While the Mountain View freshman had certainly earned his celebratory send-off, it was a truly collective effort that lifted the Wildcats to their first team state title in program history.

Mountain View brought 10 wrestlers to the Virginia Beach Sports Center this weekend. Every single one of them will return to Stafford with both a medal and a stake in the Class 5 championship trophy. The Wildcats (191 points) held off Region 5D champion Riverbend and halted the six-year dynasty of Brooke Point en route to claiming their first team title in program history.

“You just don’t do that,” said Wildcats coach Bud Black, who was installed in January following the dismissal of Gary Woods II. “You don’t bring 10 and place 10. They showed a lot of freaking heart.”

As a result, the Wildcats had already mathematically clinched the team title heading into the finals round, when Traves bested Riverbend’s Carson Main for the first time in their four meetings this season.

“States was the goal,” Traves said following his 7–2 triumph. “It’s really the one that matters. So I kept that in the back of my head, instead of the short term, I thought about the long-term goal.”

Junior Corey Bell celebrated his 4–1 win at 175 pounds by flopping to the mat and performing “the worm,” while 215-pounder Isaac Castrejon stunned First Colonial’s Sydney Huff with a 3–1 sudden victory to punctuate Mountain View’s banner night.

For Brooke Point, standout sophomores Cadell Lee and Chase Van Hoven added a second framed bracket to their trophy cases, while senior Parker Trahan concluded his Black-Hawks career as a 132-pound state champion.

At 190 pounds, Remus Montalvo got the final say in his protracted feud with Riverbend’s Jacob Wright. A week after falling to Wright in a close decision at regions, Montalvo left little doubt in Saturday’s 12–6 victory.

In Class 4, Eastern View finished a distant runner-up to Great Bridge in the team standings. The Cyclones crowned individual state champions in 215-pounder Brett Clatterbaugh and heavyweight Brayden Walker. Orange County got finals victories from Waylon Rogers (106 pounds) and Justin Jones (113) to finish third, one point in front of fourth-place Spotsylvania.

CLASS 5

At Virginia Beach Sports Center

Team Standings: 1. Mountain View 191, 2. Riverbend 154, 3. Brooke Point 143, 4. First Colonial 132.5, 5. Frank Cox 129, 6. Independence 91.5, 7. Woodgrove 89, 8. Stone Bridge 83.5, 9. Nansemond River 69, 10. Princess Anne 64, 18. Stafford 29, 35. North Stafford 3.

106: 3rd place—Noah Rankin (Rb) p. Aiden Shessley (Gloucester) 2:03; 113: Championship—Cadel Lee (BP) tf. Nicholas Sanders (MV) 22-6, 3rd place—Dawson Bowden (Princess Anne) md. Matthew Parthenakis (Rb) 13-0; 120: 5th place—Caleb Rafal (Frank Cox) md. Chase Beltz (BP) 11-2; 126: 3rd place—Cole Wilson (Stone Bridge) d. Geoff Whelan (MV) 4-2, 5th place—Benjamin Aguilar (BP) won by forfeit over Manny Evans (L.C. Byrd); 132: Championship—Parker Trahan (BP) d. Benjamin Meinert (MV) 3-0; 138: Championship—Chase Van Hoven (BP) p. Austen Watson (Woodbridge) 3:19, 5th place—Dominic Castrejon (MV) d. Owen Cherry (First Colonial) 7-3; 144: Championship—Tyler Traves (MV) d. Carson Main (Rb) 7-2, 3rd place—Carter Shupert (Frank Cox) md. Gabriel Cortes (St) 12-4; 150: 3rd place—Zachary Turner (Rb) p. Xavier Jardine (Princess Anne) 2:19, 5th place—Augustus Fleming (BP) d. Blake Jones (MV) 9-2; 157: 3rd place—Elijah Beltran (MV) d. D'Marion Melton (Granby) 3-2, 5th place—Zachary Burton (Stone Bridge) d. Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) 4-0; 165: 5th place—Logan Eastman (Rb) d. Randall Brown (Stone Bridge) 2-1; 175: Championship—Corey Bell (MV) d. Lennon Soaper (Rb) 4-1; 190: Championship—Remus Montalvo (BP) d. Jacob Wright (Rb) 12-6; 215: Championship—Issac Castrejon (MV) d. Schey Huff (First Colonial) 3-1 (SV-1); 285: 3rd place—Clay Bachman (MV) won by forfeit over Alex Musselman (Stone Bridge).

CLASS 4

At Virginia Beach Sports Center

Team Standings: 1. Great Bridge 202.5, 2. Eastern View 102, 3. Orange 94, 4. Spotsylvania 93, 5. Sherando 91.5, 6. Loudoun County 91, 7. Dominion 69, 8. Liberty-Bealeton 65, 9. Mechanicsville 64.5, 10. Fauquier 61, 18. King George 38, 20. Courtland 32, 28. Louisa 21, t38. Chancellor 9.

106: Championship—Waylon Rogers (Or) p. Bryce Schnelzer (Dominion) 2:36; 113: Championship—Justin Jones (Or) d. Bryson Rios (Loudoun Co.) 6-4 (SV-1), 5th place—Chance Picard (Ct) p. Shane Maquire (Dominion) 1:17; 120: x3rd place—Kyle Kuhlmey (Great Bridge) d. Seth Ayo (Sp) 3-0; 126: Championship—Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando) p. Aiden Inzana (KG) 1:23; 132: 3rd place—Elijah Smoot (EV) d. Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg) 3-2; 150: 5th place—Quentin Mankin (Dinwiddie) d. Luke Rowan (Lo) 5-0; 157: 3rd place—Kyle Csikari (Sp) p. Drew Kozubal (Mechanicsville) 4:23; 165: 3rd place—Kadin Smoot (EV) p. Tyler Staub (Broad Run) 3:49, 5th place—Zachary Gallimore (Sp) won by DQ over Sam Diggs (Deep Creek); 175: 3rd place—Solo Mthethwa (Or) p. Jacob Koenig (Mechanicsville) 1:37; 190: 3rd place—Mason Christopher (Sp) md. Dominic Turner (Or) 10-1; 215: Championship—Brett Clatterbaugh (EV) d. Joe Elaal (Mechanicsville) 3-2, 5th place—Jason Cooper (Patrick Henry) d. Gavin Kristiansen (KG) 8-7; 285: Championship—Brayden Walker (EV) p. Ka'Von Bumbrey (Liberty-Bealeton) 3:01, 3rd place—Adams Turpin (Varina) d. Antonio Harris (Sp) 4-0, 5th place—Darius Holcomb (Ct) d. Joshua Mendoza (Hampton) 3-2.

CLASS 3

At Salem Civic Center

Team Standings: 1. Staunton River 216.5, 2. New Kent 155, 3. Skyline 150, 4. Liberty Christian 96, 5. Brentsville 92.5, 6. William Byrd 92, 7. Heritage (Lynchburg) 84, 8. Warren County 81.5, 9. Christiansburg 72, 10. Broadway 63, 13. Culpeper 49, 21. Caroline 34.

165: 3rd-place match—Jackson Wells (Broadway) d. Sebastian Gabarrete (Culpeper) 9-2; 175: Championship—Xavier Preston (William Byrd) md. AJ Marshall (Culpeper) 15-3; 285: Malique Tunstall (Caroline) d. Carson Meadows (Liberty Christian) 4-3.