SWIMMING

Junior Andrew Appleton earned male swimmer of the meet honors to lead Fredericksburg Academy to the boys' team title at Saturday's Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference championships.

Appleton won the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.41) and 500 free (5:48.70) and swam on the first-place 200 medley relay (1:55.91) and 200 free relay (1:44.27). as the Falcons edged Randolph-Macon Academy 183-174 for the team title.

Maddie Gordon swept the 200 free (2:10.30) and 100 backstroke (1:03.25) for FA's girls, who finished third in the team standings. Other event winners for the Falcons included Pablo Duarte in the boys' 100 free (1:02.59), Parker Cottrell in the boys' 100 back (1:07.14) and the girls' 400 free relay (4:46.09).