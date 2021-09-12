 Skip to main content
High schools: Area runners give strong effort at Oatlands Invitational
High schools: Area runners give strong effort at Oatlands Invitational

North Stafford senior Samuel Yakulis Jr. placed 12th in the 5,000-meter boys race at the Oatlands Invitational in Leesburg on Saturday.

Yakulis finished the course in 16 minutes, 44 seconds. Brooke Point's Brady Brennan (17:07) was 25th. The boys field featured 361 runners. 

In the girls 5,000-meter race, Colonial Forge's Ali DiClemente finished 21st among 301 runners, crossing the finish line at 19:58. Eagles teammate Mary Ella Glauber (20:42) was the next closest local finisher, placing 44th.

