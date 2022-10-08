 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High schools: Arnold, Anderson race well at Albemarle cross country meet

Riverbend’s Tyler Arnold was the top Fredericksburg-area finished at Saturday’s Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville. The sophomore came in 10th place with a time of 16:05.7. The Bears finished 12th as a team, with defending Class 5 state champion Glen Allen comfortably take first.

On the girls side, Madelyn Anderson finished in 14th place in a time of 19:37.5. as Mountain View finished in seventh as a team. Western Albemarle ran away with the girls team race to finish first.

Boys team results: 1. Glen Allen 86, 2. Western Albemarle 132, 3. Patriot 136, 12. Riverbend 356, 17. Mountain View 475, 20. Louisa 484, 32. North Stafford.

Boys local finishers in top 100: 1. Owen Shifflett (WA) 15:32.5; 10. Tyler Arnold (Rb) 16:05.7; 17. Justin Rau (Rb) 16:14.7; 44. Diego Pons (MV) 17:04.8; 58. William Moore (Lo) 17:19.0; 62. Ian Bollinger (MV) 17:24.4; 68. Luke Thomas (Lo) 17:28.2; 75. Ethan Lapier (Rb) 17:36.0; 91. Charles Schilling (MV) 17:47.4.

Girls team results: 1. Western Albemarle 76, 2. Albemarle 141, 3. Glen Allen 149, 7. Mountain View 267, 15. Louisa 385, 22. Riverbend 536, 26. North Stafford 666.

Girls local finishers in top 100: 1. Reese Dalton (Covenant) 18:07; 14. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 19:37.5; 15. Kennedy Harris (Lo) 19:40.8; 30. Maeve Myers (Lo) 20:22.2; 49. Madison Carlisle (MV) 20:51.2; 61. Helena Griffith (MV) 21:08.5; 70. Olivia Morra (Rb) 21:13.2; 74. Elizabeth Kitchens (MV) 21:15.2; 90. Alexis Barber (Rb) 21:34.2; 93. Susan Peterson (MV) 21:38.1; 95. Elizabeth Middlesworth (Lo) 21:41.9; 97. Tessa Vabnick (MV) 21:50.8.

Thursday’s result

FIELD HOCKEY

COLONIAL FORGE 2, RIVERBEND 1: Kendall Loescher scored the game-winning unassisted goal to lead Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District win.

Morgan Mesterhazy also scored with an assist from C’ynna Cannon for the Eagles (7–7, 6–4).

Olivia Long scored for Riverbend.

VOLLEYBALL

COLONIAL FORGE 3, RIVERBEND 0: Helena Sidebotham had nine aces, Izzy Ostvig nine assists, Eva Tejera Torres eight digs and Claire Wortman six kills in Colonial Forge’s 25–14, 25–16, 25–14 Commonwealth District win.

