High schools: Bears' Fairbanks places second in boys 5k at Albemarle Invitational

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Blake Fairbanks’ second-place effort paced the Riverbend boys cross country team to a fourth-place finish in the 25-team field at the Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville on Saturday.

Fairbanks finished the 5k course in 15 minutes, 49 seconds. Louisa’s Caiden Davenport (16:38) was 13th and the Bears’ Tyler Arnold (16:41) placed 15th. The Bears totaled 119 points to lead local teams. Mountain View (362) was 13th and Louisa (386) 15th; event winner Glen Allen had 69.

Mountain View’s Emma Wunderly (19:30) was fifth in the girls 5k while teammate Madelyn Anderson (20:20) was 16th. The Wildcats (150) finished four spots behind team winner Western Albemarle (70); Riverbend (321) was 11th and Louisa (346) 14th in the 19-team field.

Riverbend girls cross country team finished 11th at today’s albemarle invitational. Olivia Morra(21:38), Sophia Visioni(22:47), Ava Treakle(22:57), Kaylen Stonebreaker(23:02) and Ella Stonebreaker(23:13) rounded out Riverbend a top 5.