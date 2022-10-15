HIgh schools: Brennan, Loescher do well at MileStat meet

Brooke Point’s Brady Brennan crossed the finish line at 15 minutes, 7 seconds to earn sixth place in the Elite Boys’ 5,000-meter race at the MileStat.com Invitational in Mechanicsville on Saturday.

Colonial Forge’s Cameron Sidebotham cracked the top 50 of the event’s premier race with a 16:05 finish, placing 47th among the 240 entrants.

In the Elite Girls’ 5,000-meter race, Colonial Forge’s Kate Loescher posted an 18:25 effort to place 18th among the 241 competitors. The Eagles placed 22nd (513 points) in team competition; Cardinal Gibbons (114) was the champion.

Stafford’s Brenna Elchenko placed third (19:28) and Ella Dover fifth (19:38) in the Emerging Elite Girls’ race, with Louisa’ Kennedy Harris eighth (19:39) and Maeve Myers 14th (20:02). Courtland’s Christian Reid placed 11th (16:38) in the Emerging Elite Boys’ race.

North Stafford’s Katherine Craig was second (19:39) and Brooke Point’s Shae Reynolds seventh (20:12) in the Large Schools Varsity Girls’ race.

Football

Zach Ferguson tossed five touchdown passes and finished with 209 yards while going 7 for 9 with no interceptions to lead King George to a 68-6 Battlefield District win at Chancellor on Friday night.

Mekhai White caught two of the scores, with Mauricio Blanco and Chanz Wigings catching one each.

On the ground, Aydin Woolfolk added 113 yards and two scored and Dylan Truxon 93 yards and two more scores for the Foxes (5-0, 3-0), who host Eastern View on Friday.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Aydin Woolfolk 6-113, 2TD; Dylan Truxon 3-93 2TD; Corey King 8-52; Zach Ferguson 1-32; Simeon Battle 4-7.

PASSING: Zach Ferguson 7-9-0, 209 yards 5TD; Dylan Koch 1-1-0, 26 yards.

RECEIVING: Mekhai White 2-76, 2TD; Mauricio Blanco 1-74, TD; Josh Powell 1-37, TD; Daniel Grigsby 1-26; Chanz Wiggins 3-22, TD.