HIgh schools: Brooke Point's Brennan wins state cross country title

Brooke Point sophomore Brady Brennan won the VHSL Class 5 state cross country title Saturday in Leesburg.

Brennan covered the 5,000-meter Oatlands course in 16:07, 15 seconds ahead of runner-up William Griesner of Princess Anne. He became the Fredericksburg area’s first individual state champion since Mountain View's Thomas Porter won the Group AAA title in 2008.

Riverbend sophomores Tyler Arnold (16:25) and Justin Ray (16:58) finished third and eighth, respectively, helping the Bears to a fourth-place team finish.

In the Class 5 girls’ race, Mountain View’s Madelyn Anderson placed seventh (20:10), and Stafford’s Ella Dover and Brenna Elchenko were each timed in 20:57 to finish 13th and 14th, respectively.

On the same course, Colonial Forge’s Kate Loescher placed 28th (20:20) in the Class 6 girls’ race.

And in Salem, Culpeper senior Isabella Hardaway earned all-state honors with a 13th-place finish (19:48.24) in the Class 3 girls’ meet.

First make state champion since North Stafford’s Nicky Embrey won the Group AAa title in 1985.

VOLLEYBALL King George 3, Deep Creek 1: The Foxes advance to the state semi-finals after defeating Deep Creek on Saturday 25-22, 25-23, 29-31, 25-11.

Rebecca Heim lead King George with 5 aces, 12 kills, 4 blocks, and 10 digs. Briana Ellis had 19 kills and 16 digs and Brooke Heim tallied 7 kills and 10 digs. Jenna Wynes had 3 blocks.

Mia Cintron recorded 2 aces and 23 assists, while Madison Carlile had 18 assists and 10 digs.

King George (27-2) plays the winner from the Atlee vs. Grafton match on Tuesday.

Massaponax 3, Deep Run 2: Competing without its most heralded player, Massponax’s volleyball team still managed to reach the VHSL Class 5 semifinals.

The Panthers rallied in the final set for a 24-26, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23, 15-8 win over Deep Run Saturday night.

They did so without Commonwealth District Player of the Year Carlie Clements, who suffered a serious knee injury on the final point of Wednesday’s Region 5D championship over Briar Woods and is expected to have surgery.

The Panther (17-4) advanced to face Midlothian in Tuesday’s state semifinals.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cape Henry 3, Fredericksburg Academy 0: The Falcons fell behind the Dolphins 1-0 nearly 4 minutes into the first quarter in the VISAA Division II state championship and couldn’t rally to claim a title. The Dolphins tacked on two insurance goals in the third quarter to capture the crown.

Cape Henry had 12 corners to Fredericksburg Academy’s two. Netminder Emma Clements made 32 saves in goal for the Falcons. Hope Amberger had a strong defensive effort for the Falcons, who finished the season 11–4–1.