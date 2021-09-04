High schools: DiClemente, Glauber has strong efforts Woodberry Forest Invitational

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente and Mary Ella Glauber took the top two spots in the girls’ race at Saturday’s Woodberry Forest Invitational cross country meet, helping the Eagles win the team title.

DiClemente was timed in 20:14.14 and Glauber in 20:29.37 for the 3.1-mile course, The Eagles placed five runners in the top 15 and finished with 25 points to 60 for runner-up Stafford.

Maria Walsh was eighth (22:56.91) for the Eagles, followed by freshmen Kate Loescher (13th, 23:19.98) and Emily Hicks (14th, 23:23.36).

Stafford’s Brenna Elchenko finished sixth (22:20.41).

In the boys’ race, Stafford’s Justin Polcha and Ben Putka posted top-five finishes. Polcha was second (17:22.13) behind winner Ferenc Kovacks of host Woodberry Forest (16:34.88). Colonial Forge’s Cameron Sidebotham was third (17:25.76) wih Putka fourth (17:31.37).