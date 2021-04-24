 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High schools: Emmert finishes fifth in boys race at Class 4 state meet
0 comments

High schools: Emmert finishes fifth in boys race at Class 4 state meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Louisa’s Nicolas Emmert finished in the top-5 of the boys race at Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 state cross country meet.

Emmert completed the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 37 seconds to earn a fifth-place finish. He crossed the line 15 minutes after winner Matthew Smith of Loudon County.

The Lions’ Branden Wood also recorded a top-10 finish at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg, posting a time of 16:41, good enough for eighth place.

The Lions’ Kennedy Harris (20:58) was the top local finisher in the girls’ race, finishing in 18th place. King George’s Eleanor Veazey (22:36, 45th) also finished in the top 50.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert