High schools: Emmert finishes fifth in boys race at Class 4 state meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Louisa’s Nicolas Emmert finished in the top-5 of the boys race at Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 state cross country meet.
Emmert completed the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 37 seconds to earn a fifth-place finish. He crossed the line 15 minutes after winner Matthew Smith of Loudon County.
The Lions’ Branden Wood also recorded a top-10 finish at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg, posting a time of 16:41, good enough for eighth place.
The Lions’ Kennedy Harris (20:58) was the top local finisher in the girls’ race, finishing in 18th place. King George’s Eleanor Veazey (22:36, 45th) also finished in the top 50.
