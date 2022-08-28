High schools: Fredericksburg Christian routs Portsmouth Christian in season opener

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Drake Morris threw for six touchdowns as Fredericksburg Christian defeated visiting Portsmouth Christian 41–14 in the season opener for both teams Saturday.
Morris was 21 of 32 for 320 yards with one interception. Noah Martin made 10 receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop Heard–Samuels caught six passes for 105 yards and two TDs while Gabe Carvajal hauled in one score.
Fredericksburg Christian travels to Norfolk Christian for a Friday game, with kickoff at 7 p.m.