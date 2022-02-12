High schools: Frye, White help King George down Chancellor in boys basketball

Nehemiah Frye scored 14 points and Mekhai White as the King George boys basketball team earned a spot in next weeks' Battlefield District tournament with a 44–23 victory over host Chancellor on Saturday.

King George will visit top-seeded Eastern View on Monday at 6, with Caroline meeting Chancellor in the second semifinal. The title game will be played Tuesday.

King George 6 16 11 11 — 44 Chancellor 7 6 5 5 — 23

King George: Elijah Sherfield 6, Andre Mack 0, Da'mon Duffin 0, Mekhai White 11, E. Chase 4, James Patteson 3, R. Walker 4, Nehemiah Frye 14, M. Nizoleth 0, Connor Gray 0, Kavon Johnson 2, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 19 5-9 44.

Chancellor: Lucas Huffner 0, Aaron Dabney 2, Javontae Mickens 2, Jordan Nickerson 3, Seth Hunter 3, Camden Dodson 9, Zach Anderson 4, Michael Thompson 0, Christian Nickerson 0, Alex Sagardia 0. Totals: 7 9-16 23.

Three-pointers: King George 1 (White); Chancellor 0.

Friday's results

SWIMMING

REGION 4B MEET

Chancellor High School sophomore Kyle Peck won two events at Friday's Region 4B swimming championships at Swim RVA in Richmond.

Peck claimed the boys' 100-yard butterfly (48.91) and 100 backstroke (49.36), earning All-America honors in each event.

Courtland's boys claimed two relay titles, with Nate Puchalski, Alex Storen and Tristan Loesche contributing to first-place finishes in the 200 medley (1:38.84) and 200 freestyle (1:29.21).

Monacan swept the team titles. King George's girls finished second and Courtland's boys third.

The VHSL Class 4 state meet will be held Feb. 18 at the same site.

Following are Friday's event winners and local swimmers who finished in the top eight:

BOYS' MEET

Team scores: 1. Monacan 329; 2. Atlee 274; 3. Courtland 247; 5. King George 193; 9. Chancellor 94; 10. Spotsylvania 91; 13. Eastern View 9.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Courtland (Nate Puchalski, Alex Storen, Walker Berndt, Tristan Loesche) 1:38.84; 6. King George 1:43.13; 8. Spotsylvania 1:56.56.

200 freestyle: 1. Hayden Bartz (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 1:46.73.

200 individual medley: 1. Brock Rempe (Atlee) 1:58.36; 5. Garrett Peck (Ch)2:03.20; 6. A.J. Green (KG) 2:05.55; 8, Malachi Caballero (KG) 2:08.63.

50 free: 1. Tyler Caten (Atlee) 21.83; 3. Loesche (Ct) 22.41.

100 butterfly: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch) 48.91; 7. Kristian Henderson (KG) 56.10.

100 free: 1. Ryan Hufford (Mon) 47.11; 4. Loesche (Ct) 48.39; 6. Lukas Miller (Ct) 50.54.

500 free: 1. Nathaniel Eliason (Hanover) 4:47.55; 3. Green (KG) 5:05.96.

200 free relay: 1. Courtland (Puchalski, Storen, Miller, Loesche) 1:29.21; 6. Chancellor 1:33.15; 7. King George 1:33.55.

100 backstroke: 11. K. Peck (Ch) 49.36; 4. Caleb Dawson (Sp) 56.82; 8. Colton White (KG) 1:01.77.

100 breaststroke: 1. Rempe (Atlee) 56.81; 2. Caballero (KG) 1:01.30; 4. Storen (Ct) 1:03.64; 5. G. Peck (Ch) 1:05.13; 7. Jackson Hunter (Ct) 1:05.59.

400 free relay: 1. Hanover 3:19.65; 4. Courtland 3:33.95; 6. King George 3:47.09; 7. Spotsylvania 3:49.46.

GIRLS' MEET

Team scores: 1. Monacan 502; 2. King George 259; 4. Courtland 227; 9. Chancellor 87; 10. Eastern View 43; 11. Spotsylvania 36.

200 medley relay: 1. Monacan 1:45.35; 4. Courtland 1:55.05; 6. King George 1:57.47; 8. Chancellor 2:02.74.

200 free: 1. Shannon Dillman (Mon) 1:54.73; 6. Jillian Wedding (KG) 2:02.42.

200 IM: 1. Amanda Barnard (PH) 2:04.97; 6. Ciara Graves (KG) 2:13.70; 7. Tessa Campbell (Ct) 2:15.00; 8. Emma Green (KG) 2:21.21.

50 free: 1. Reagan Canada (Mon) 24.58; 5. Sarah Green (KG) 25.18; 6. Marie Han (KG) 26.08.

100 fly: 1. Carleigh Dillman (Mon) 56.25; 3. Asher Joseph (Ct) 58.53; 5. Graves (KG) 59.62.

100 free: 1. Canada (Mon) 53.31; 2. Joseph (Ct) 53.86; 5. Wedding (KG) 56.36.

500 free: 1. Barnard (PH) 5:00.28.

200 free relay: 1. Monacan 1:40.71; 3. King George 1:43.52; 6. Courtland 1:48.47; 7. Chancellor 1:50.51.

100 back: Molly Ivie (Atlee) 57.63; 5. Green (KG) 1:02.42.

100 breast: 1. Rachael Brown (Mon) 1:04.34; 2. Campbell (Ct) 1:08.48; 3. Green (Ct) 1:10.42; 4. E.A. Wardman (KG) 1:10.75; 5. Morgan Parker (Ch) 1:10.99.

400 free relay: 1. Monacan 3:40.35; 2. King George 3:44.56; 3. Courtland 3:51.10; 8. Spotsylvania 4:42.86.

BOYS BASKETBALL

KING GEORGE 69, SPOTSYLVANIA 59

The Foxes earn the Battlefield District victory on the road in the last regular season matchup against the Knights.

King George 14 21 18 16 — 69 Spotsylvania 9 16 14 20 — 59

King George: Elijah Sherfield 18, Da’mon Duffin 3, Mekhai White 2, James Patterson 1, Roget Walker 4, Nehemiah Frye 13, Kyle Reviello 7, Connor Gray 6, Kavon Johnson 1, Joseph Billingsley 11, Ethan Chase 3. Totals: 22, 10-22-69.

Spotsylvania: Austin Boggs 10, Jacob Jake 2, Tre Coolger 13, Amir Savage 17, Isaiah Patterson 7, Connor Grimes 3, Monte McMorris 7. Totals: 12, 26-39-59.

3-pointers: King George 5 (Gray 2, Reviello, Frye, Duffin). Spotsylvania 3 (Boggs, Coolger, Grimes).