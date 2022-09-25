 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIgh schools: Knights do well at Big Cat Invitational

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Spotsylvania cross country runner Jin Lee reached the finish line in 17 minutes, 41 seconds to take ninth place in the boys varsity “A” race at the Big Cat Invitational at Bruton High School on Saturday. Jackson Valasko finished the 5,000-meter course at 18:43, good for 18th place as the Knights boys placed eighth in the 14-team field.

In the girls varsity “B” race, Adeline Pirch placed fifth with a time of 22 minutes, 13 seconds. The Knights won the team competition, thanks to solid runs from Hannah Dildine (23:27, 9th place), Anna Weiderhold (24:02, 12th) and Aiden Romasser (24:17, 14th).

