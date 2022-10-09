High schools: Loecher, Reid are top finishers at Richard Bland invitational

Colonial Forge's Kate Loescher and Cameron Sidebotham, Courtland's Christian Reid and Stafford's Brenna Eichenko all had top-10 finishes in the championship races at the Richard Bland College of William & Mary XC Invite in southern Prince George County on Saturday.

Loescher was top finisher of all regional competitors, completing the girls 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes and 18 seconds to earn second place among 70 competitors and eight teams. The Indians' Eichenko (19:14) finished sixth.

The Cougars' Reid took sixth place in the boys 5,000-meter race with a time of 16 minutes, 58 seconds, as Courtland's boys took second place in team competition. The Eagles' Sidebotham (17:05) finished right behind in seventh. Eighty-five runners competed in the nine-team boys field.

Boys team results: 1. Broad Run 52, 2 Courtland 82, 4. Colonial Forge 91, 7. Stafford 153.

Girls local finishers (outside of top-10): 11. Brendon Nave (Co) 17:24; 12. Steven Niese (CF) 17:26; 13. Nathan Godsey (St) 17:28; 15. Charles Aiken (Co) 17:31; 18. Ethan Govar (St) 17:37; 21. Morgan Lehocky (Co) 17:43; 22. Landon Mills (CF) 17:46; 27: Colton Palmer (CF) 18:02; 30. Jesse Woolstenhulme (CF) 18:08; 35. Kevin Bautista (Co) 18:14; 36. Matthew Johannes (CF) 18:15; 39. Alexander Beamon (St) 18:23; 42. Robert Calvert (St) 18:29; 45. Daniel Diaczszyn (CF) 18:39; 54. Rick Magallanes (CF) 19:03; 56. Aiden Nino (CF) (19:05); 58. Isaac Nichols (St) 19:08; 63. Owen Zinn (St) 19:17; 68. Justin Kelly (St) 19:24; 71. Nathan Meline (St) 19:34; 72. Braden Eichenko (St) 19:34; 74. Christian Funches (Co) 19:50;

Girls team results: 1.Hanover 61, 3. Colonial Forge 71, 5. Stafford 120, 8. Courtland 198.

Girls local finishers (outside of top-10): 11. Ella Dover (St), 19.50; 13. Mary Ella Glauber (CF) 2 0:16; 16. Alyssa Valerio (CF), 20:27; 23. Alexa Hewson (Co) 21:22; 25. Emily Hicks (CF) 21:35; 26. Madison Somerville (CF), 21:37; 29. Emily White (St), 21:41; 33. Kassidy Donelson (Co) 21:53; 34. Scarlett Smith (CF) 21:57; 38. Nadia Wilt (CF) 22.02: 43. Mailynn Nguyen (St) 22:21; 44. Emily Burnett (St) 22:30; 53. Oumi Dieng (St) 23.04; 59. Addison Hewson (Co) 23:19; 62. Adeline Sappenfield (Co) 23:42; 63. Kaiylah Castellanous (St) 23;59; 64; Aubrey Jones (CF) 24:36; 65. Megan Gibbons (St) 25.00; 66. Evridiki Karvelas (Co) 28.08.

Football

Trinity Episcopal 55, St. Michael 7: The sloppy Warriors surrendered four turnovers that the Titans turned into points in Richmond on Saturday. St. Michael's lone highlight on the day was an 86-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nahshon Wilson (6 of 25, three interceptions) to Robbie Matos. Melvin Spriggs had 10 carries for 49 yards. St. Michael hosts North Cross on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Friday's result

Football

Eastern View 55, James Monroe 6: D’Myo Hunter and Darius Stafford accounted for four touchdowns apiece as the visiting Cyclones rolled to the Battlefield District.

Hunter racked up 318 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three scores and carrying the ball 12 times for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Stafford scored three times in the second quarter — on a 10-yard run, a 30-yard run and a 21-yard pass from Hunter — to help the Cyclones (6–1 overall, 4–0 district) turn a 7–6 lead into a 34–6 halftime advantage. The sophomore running back tacked on an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth period.

Stafford finished the game with over 200 all-purpose yards, which included 90 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

In between Stafford’s two second-quarter touchdown runs, Hunter scored from a yard out. Then in the third period, he threw touchdown passes of 21 and 66 yards to Tre Brock and Xavier Carr, respectively.

Eastern View’s defense held the Yellow Jackets (1–5, 0–3) to 108 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers — four of which were interceptions. JM’s lost fumble was scooped up and returned for a score by Josh Perez, which gave the Cyclones a 7–0 first-quarter lead.

Eastern View will return to action Friday, when it hosts Spotsylvania. JM will visit Culpeper the same night.