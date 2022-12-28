High schools: Massaponax boys reach tournament final

Massaponax advanced to the championship game in the Cyclone Classic boys’ basketball tournament after defeating Fredericksburg Christian School 66-55 on Wednesday night at Eastern View High School
Ben Myers lead the Panthers with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Dalen Ainsworth scored seven points and tallied 11 rebounds.
The Eagles were lead by Drake Morris with 14 points and Christian Smith with 13 points.
The Panthers will face the winner of the Riverbend vs. Eastern View match Thursday night.
Massaponax 18 10 21 6 55
Fredericksburg Christian 16 19 11 22 66
Massaponax (9-1): Ben Myers 25, Dalen Ainsworth 7, Jalen Wilson 4, Collin Bowles 16, Jaden Brock 2, Antonio Washington 12. Totals: 16 6 16-20 66.</&h5>
Fredericksburg Christian: Cameron Deveau 4, Christian Smith 13, Drake Morris 14, Jack Delao 15, Luke Chilton 9, Carter Johnson 0. Totals: 12 9 4-9 55.</&h5>
Three-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Bowles 4, Myers, Ainsworth). Fredericksburg Christian 9 (Morris 4, Delao 3, Smith, Chilton).</&h5>