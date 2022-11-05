High schools: Massaponax tops Briar Wood to reach Region 5D volleyball championship

Regan Shanahan made 18 digs and nine kills, Carlie Clements had 15 kills and 10 digs and Maddie Wells distributed 44 assists to propel the Massaponax volleyball team to a 3–0 shutout of Briar Woods in a Region 5D semifinal on Saturday.
Addy Higgins had eight kills, Carley Coghill made seven kills and Kiah Barnett contributed eight kills and nine digs for the Panthers.
With the victory, Massaponax advances to the Class 5 state playoffs.
Before that, Massaponax travels to Riverside for the 5D championship match Tuesday at 6 p.m.