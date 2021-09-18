High schools: Riverbend's Fairbanks, Stafford's Eichenko lead local runners at King of the Hill Challenge

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Riverbend’s Blake Fairbanks and Stafford’s Brianna Eichenko had strong efforts in Saturday’s King of the Hill Challenge at King George High School.
Fairbanks completed the 5k course in 17 minutes and 23 seconds to top the boys finishers. Eichenko crossed the finish line in 22.32 to place fourth in the girls field. Alli Cryster (20:21) of Hanover was the top girls finisher.
In addition to the Bears and Indians, the 13-team field included runners from Brooke Point, Chancellor, Courtland, Fredericksburg Christian, King George and St. Michael the Archangel. Other local top-20 finishers are as follows:
Boys: 3. Brady Brennan, Brooke Point, 17:53; 4. Justin Polcha, Stafford, 18:04; 6. Justin Rau, Riverbend, 18:24; 7. Ben Putka, Stafford, 18:24; 8. Tyler Arnold, Riverbend, 18:34; 11. Charles Aiken, Courtland, 18:48; 12. Andrew Caley, Brooke Point, 18:54; 14. Parker Brown, Riverbend, 19:14; 15. Logan Andros, Brooke Point, 19:17; 16. Nathan Godsey, Stafford, 19:18; 17. Graham Peterson, King George, 19:22; 18. Jack Hauger, Riverbend, 19:32; 19. Garrett Pearl, Brooke Point, 19:36.
Girls: 5. Emma Clark, Brooke Point, 22:40; 9. Emma Filkoski, King George, 23:44; 10. Kellie Williams, King George, 23:52; 11. Kira Hawkins, Brooke Point, 23:54; 13. Shae Reynolds, Brooke Point, 24:10; 15. McKayla Reyer, Riverbend, 24:32; 17. Nora Sutton, Stafford, 24:45; 18. Caitlyn Wingeart, King George, 24:57; 19. Olivia Morra, Riverbend, 25:00.