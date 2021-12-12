High schools: Spotsylvania wrestlers triumph at Cosby Invitational

Seth Ayo’s and Kyle Csikari’s championship runs in their respective weight classes helped the Spotsylvania boys wrestling team claim the Cosby Invitational Tournament in Midlothian on Saturday.
Ayo won the 106-pound class while Csikari triumphed at 138. Luke Wahquist (132) and Aidan Casimiro (195) were third-place finishers while Antonio Harris (285) placed fourth.
Spotsylvania will host King George in a Battlefield District match on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
GIRLS WRESTLING
Culpeper meet
Louisa’s Taylor Waddy and Riverbend’s KayLee Golightly were victors in an all-girls wrestling tournament at Culpeper. The invitational included wrestlers from all around the state.
Waddy took first in the 170-pound division. Golightly claimed the 225-pound class.
Spotsylvania’s Aide Romasser (106), Colonial Forge’s Angelina Hartgate (112) and Eastern View’s Aliivia Loveless (185) were runners-up.
Mountain View’s Addy Brown (112) and Orange’s Katie Parks (185) posted third-place finishes.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Massaponax 48, Courtland 39
Ben Meyers scored 15 points while Devin Johnson netted 12 points as the Panthers defeated the Cougars in a nondistrict game.
Aaron Brooks lead the Cougars with 17 points.
|Massaponax
|8
|11
|17
|12
|—
|48
|Riverbend
|10
|4
|14
|11
|—
|39
Massaponax: Ben Meyers 15, Devin Johnson 12, Dalen Ainsworth 9, Kaidem Rosenbaum 4, Jaylen Wilson 3, Tyheem Kimble 2, Dezzie Ainsworth 2, Zach Failor 1.
Courtland: Aaron Brooks 17, Micah Roberts 8, Colin Ryan 5, Tremon Adams 4, Jaylen Brooks 2, Charlie Welsh 2, Brooks Shawaryn 1.
3-pointers: Courtland 7 ( A. Brooks 2, Roberts 2, Ryan, Welsh, Adams). Massaponax 4 (Meyers 2, Rosenbaum, Wilson).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria City 52, Colonial Forge 29
Carly Brimhell scored 14 points and Payton Sahween contributed seven for the Eagles, but Colonial Forge fell to Alexandria in a Friendly High School tournament.
|Alexandria City
|2
|15
|4
|8
|—
|52
|Colonial Forge
|14
|9
|6
|10
|—
|39
Alexandria City: Gigi H. 14, Sarey H. 12, Ciara N 9, Meaghan W. 8, Tayrn W, 5, Josephine D-L 4, Kelli Coleman, 3.
Colonial Forge: Kristen Auguste 14, Payton Sahween 7, Carly Brimhell 4, Mckayla Stover 2, Adda Diallo, 2.
3-pointers: Alexandria City 4 (Meaghan 2, Gigi 2). Colonial Forge 1 (Sahween 1).
Audenreid 44, Colonial Forge 39
Carly Brimhell and Kristen Auguste had 10 points each in the tournament’s second game.
|Audenreid
|11
|17
|7
|9
|—
|44
|Colonial Forge
|14
|9
|6
|10
|—
|39