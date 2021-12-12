High schools: Spotsylvania wrestlers triumph at Cosby Invitational

Seth Ayo’s and Kyle Csikari’s championship runs in their respective weight classes helped the Spotsylvania boys wrestling team claim the Cosby Invitational Tournament in Midlothian on Saturday.

Ayo won the 106-pound class while Csikari triumphed at 138. Luke Wahquist (132) and Aidan Casimiro (195) were third-place finishers while Antonio Harris (285) placed fourth.

Spotsylvania will host King George in a Battlefield District match on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

GIRLS WRESTLING

Culpeper meet

Louisa’s Taylor Waddy and Riverbend’s KayLee Golightly were victors in an all-girls wrestling tournament at Culpeper. The invitational included wrestlers from all around the state.

Waddy took first in the 170-pound division. Golightly claimed the 225-pound class.

Spotsylvania’s Aide Romasser (106), Colonial Forge’s Angelina Hartgate (112) and Eastern View’s Aliivia Loveless (185) were runners-up.