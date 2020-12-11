High schools: Stafford County Schools postpones athletics indefinitely

One Fredericksburg-area school district is pumping the brakes on winter sports. In an email addressed to “SCPS families” on Friday, Stafford County Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner announced that his district will postpone athletics “until further clarification is provided.”

In the letter, Kizner cited Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent Executive Order 72 as well as updated guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia High School League as factoring into the decision.

The VHSL announced Thursday night that athletes will be “strongly advised” to wear masks at all times, including during competition. That follows a recommendation from the VDH that face coverings be worn at all times indoors amid a statewide spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“I understand this is a difficult time for our student athletes, and I understand the many benefits participation in sports provides,” Kizner wrote. “However, the new executive orders released yesterday require further clarification from the VHSL and VDH on how these requirements will impact our student athletes.”

Athletic directors only learned of the decision on Friday afternoon, sources told The Free Lance–Star.

Stafford County will revisit winter sports’ status during the first week of January, Kizner wrote.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.