High schools: Washington & Lee boys top Mathews

Brandon Washington scored 31 points Monday night and Washington & Lee raced to a 33–7 lead after one quarter and cruised to an 85-46 non-district boys' basketball victory over visiting Mathews.
Vaughn Harris added 22 points and Jordan Saunders 16 for the Eagles (5–3). Jordyn Cosby led Mathews with 14.
|Mathews
|7
|21
|10
|7
|—
|45
|Washington & Lee
|33
|10
|24
|19
|—
|86
Mathews (2–4): Tae Legette 12, Tremaine Greene 11, Collin Frazier 0, Chris Atwood 0, Daveon Johnson 0, Andrew Greeve 1, Jamarri Henderson 6, Ryan Bacelor 1, Jordyn Cosby 14. Totals: 16 13–22 45.
Washington & Lee (5–3): p Vaughn Harris 22, Jaylen Campbell 7, Brandon Washington 31, Javione Rich 0, David Churchill 4, Zomari Sutton 0, Hayden Dove 2, Kevin Ellis 2, Justin Sumiel 2, Jordan Saunders 16. Totals: 37 6–15 86.
3-pointers: Mathews 0; Washington & Lee 6 (Harris 2, Washington 2, Campbell, Saunders).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 35,
KING & QUEEN 33
Cynari Davis’ 16 points and 25 rebounds helped the Drifters rally for a non-district victory.
Colonial Beach (2–6) visits Washington & Lee Tuesday.
|King & Queen
|7
|5
|13
|8
|—
|33
|Colonial Beach
|5
|4
|9
|17
|—
|35
King & Queen: A. Moaney 1, Z. King 11, J. Brown 7, A. Riley 5, E. Halfhill 0, M. Holmes 9, K. Hence 2, A. Green 0. Totals: 10 9–25 33.
Colonial Beach (2–6): Leah Phillips 0, Casey Royall 0, Katelyn Franks 4, Cerenity Davis 4, Cynari Davis 16, Cora Bowler 6, Abbie Michalicek 0, Jadyn McGinnis 5. Totals: 13 9–26 35.
3-pointers: King & Queen 4 (King 3, Holmes); Colonial Beach 1 (C. Davis).
MATHEWS 39, W&L 26
Reese Brock and Joice Small each scored 11 points and Mathews pulled away in the second half.
Kerra Delano led Washington & Lee with seven points.
|Washington & Lee
|7
|4
|7
|8
|—
|26
|Mathews
|6
|6
|13
|14
|—
|39