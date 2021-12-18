High schools: Washington's clutch basket carries Caroline over George Wythe

Rappahannock: Jack Dooley 12, Shade Keyser 7, Mark Delano 7, Demetrius Parker 7, Tony Brown 6, Brandon Coleman 6, Mason Pierson 1. Totals: 14 16-31 46.

3-pointers: Mountain View 4 (Tracy 2, Weathers, Jackson). Rappahannock 2 (Keyser, Delano).

M’laya Ainsworth scored 18 points and pulled down six rebounds while Takeira Ramey contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four steal to pace the Panthers over the Lancers at the Lady Knights Classic at Thomas Dale High School.