High schools: Washington's clutch basket carries Caroline over George Wythe

Dominque Washington scored a basket with 1.5 seconds remaining to give the Caroline boys basketball team an 86–85 victory over George Wythe on Saturday night.
Sincere Moore lead George Wythe with 45 points.
|Caroline
|16
|19
|22
|29
|—
|86
|George Wythe
|18
|26
|14
|27
|—
|85
Caroline: Gabe Campbell 20, Jevonte Wright-Parker 19, Shaun Harris 17, Dominque Washington 14, Jay Freeman 12, Carson Lyons 2, Irving Olivis 2. Totals: 35 9-14 86.
George Wythe: Sincere Moore 45, Jackson Vincent 14, Alston Ford 10, Uriah Brown 10, Kalonsi Skinner 4, Aehran Singh 2. Totals: 34 10-11 85.
3-pointers: Caroline 7 (Washington 2, Campbell 2, Freeman 2, Harris). TPLS 7 (Vincent 4, Ford 2, Moore 1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 68, RAPPAHANNOCK 46
Labron Weathers scored 13 points to give the Wildcats the victory. Marcus Tracy and Jordan Jackson contributed 12 points each to leave Rappahannock behind.
|Mountain View
|11
|18
|23
|16
|—
|68
|Rappahannock
|10
|10
|17
|9
|—
|46
Mountain View: Labron Weathers 13, Marcus Tracy 12, Jordan Jackson 12, Tyrus Somuah 11, Jackson Sigler 8, Grayson Margheim 4, Etienne Somuah 2, J. Thomas-Edwards 2, Brendan Robinson 2. Totals: 29 6-18 68.
Rappahannock: Jack Dooley 12, Shade Keyser 7, Mark Delano 7, Demetrius Parker 7, Tony Brown 6, Brandon Coleman 6, Mason Pierson 1. Totals: 14 16-31 46.
3-pointers: Mountain View 4 (Tracy 2, Weathers, Jackson). Rappahannock 2 (Keyser, Delano).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 57, MANCHESTER 48
M’laya Ainsworth scored 18 points and pulled down six rebounds while Takeira Ramey contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four steal to pace the Panthers over the Lancers at the Lady Knights Classic at Thomas Dale High School.
Gabby Athy had 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals for Massaponax, which will play West Springfield in the championship game on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
|Manchester
|18
|1
|19
|10
|—
|48
|Massaponax
|12
|13
|14
|19
|—
|57
Manchester: D.J. Thompson 10, Rainey Wright 15, R. Koscinski 2. T.T. Massey 0, M. Murphy 4, J. Gilmore 0, Mya Wilford 16, T. Shavers 1. Totals: 17 9-13 49.
Massaponax (6–0, 2–0): Takeira Ramey 13, Kelsey Bowler 0, LaKaiya Butcher 11, Kyra Price 4, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 9, Gabby Athy 2, M’laya Ainsworth 18. Totals: 22 8-14 57.
3-pointers: Manchester 5 (Thompson 2, Wright 2, Murphy). Massaponax 5 (Ainsworth 2, Ramey, Butcher, Kier. Bowler).
WINDSOR 49, COLONIAL BEACH 40
The Drifters lost on the road against Windsor in the inaugural Maz Toomer Lady Cougars Classic.
|Colonial Beach
|13
|5
|10
|12
|—
|40
|Windsor
|12
|2
|10
|25
|—
|49
Colonial Beach: C. Davis 21, C. Bowler 7, K. Franks 6, L. Phillips 3, C. Davis 2, J. McGinniss. Totals: 13 13-28 40.
Windsor: T. Brown 20, M. Carr 9, K. Kea-Towns 9, S. Stephenson 6, L. Warren 2, N. Smith 2, T. Carr 1. Totals: 13 22-46 49.
ORANGE 59, SPOTSYLVANIA 16
The Lady Knights dropped a home game to the Hornets in a nonconference game.
Emma Siefker led Spotsylvania with seven points and seven rebounds. Kelly Ross also contributed nine rebounds.