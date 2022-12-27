High schools: Western Albemarle boys top Stafford

Western Albemarle built a 36-20 halftime lead and held off Stafford 64-55 Tuesday in the first round of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament in Charlottesville.
Jamos Dahl scored 19 points, Sean Lanaham 16 and Wes Gobble 14 for the Warriors. Skilayr Atkinson had 19 points for Stafford (7-2), which continues play on Wednesday.
Stafford 13 7 19 16 55
Western Albemarle 19 17 12 16 64
Stafford (7-2): Jackson Wallace 12, Javante Thomas 2, Jamison Noll 6, Ralph Roku 0, Tyler Turner 9, Skylair Atkinson 19, Jh'anif Coles 1, Sean Hopkins 6. Totals: 23 6-11 55.
Western Albemarle: Lewey Childers 4, Elliott Kessler 6, Saidam Sims 0, Wes Gobble 14, Alex Keeton 3, Jack Shmitz 0, Dillon Bergert 2, Josh Sims 19, Jamos Dahl 19, Sean Lanaham 16. Totals: 25 11-14 64.
Three-pointers: Stafford 3 (Wallace 2, Turner); Western Albemarle 3 (Gobble 2, Keeton).
