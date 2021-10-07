Highschool sports roundup: Chancellor hockey stays unbeaten with a shutout win

The Chancellor field hockey team remained unbeaten after getting a 6-0 road win over King George on Thursday.
Ellie Byram and Lindsey Loar each scored a pair of goals in the Battlefield District win, Kaitlyn Bestick contributed a goal, Ella Newman had a goal and assist, and Caitlyn Bergemann, Maia Sissel, and Ashley Coleman each had an assist.
Chancellor (11-0) will travel to Spotsylvania for a Battlefield District match on Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
JAMES MONROE 4, CULPEPER 1
The Yellow Jackets defeated the Blue Devils in a Battlefield DIstrict victory.
Kelsey Reviello, Celie Constantine, and Sally Beringer each contributed a goal and assist and Ciaran Cubbage scored one goal.
Blue Devils Joy Ramsey had the lone goal and goalie Sana Teworir had 14 saves.
EASTERN VIEW 5, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
The Cyclones earn the Battlefield District victory on the road against the Knights.
Mia Hutchison led the Clyclones with four goals and Miller Haught contributed one goal.
Spotsylvania (1-9) will host Chancellor at home on Monday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, BROOKE POINT 0
The Wildcats earn the Commonwelath District shutout victory over the Black-Hawks.
Caroline Fortiz led the attack with two goals, Meghan Hyatt and Kat Druiett each contributed a goal, and Alivia Boatwright and Ava Windham each had an assist.
Goalie Faith Julius had 15 saves in the loss for Brooke Point.
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3, CAROLINE 0
The Cougars earned a three-set Battlefield District victory (25-11, 25-8, 25-12) over the visiting Cavaliers.
Kiyah Lewis led the way for Courtland with 12 kills, Claire Conway added nine kills and two aces, and Chloe Rose contributed 25 assists and five aces.
Courtland will host Massaponax on Monday in a non-district match.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0
The Wildcats earned the victory over the visiting Black-Hawks 3-0, 25-8, 25-11, 25-15.
Nella Bayard contributed nine kills and 10 digs, Calire Weise had eight kills and three aces, Lauren Nelson had 13 digs, seven kills, and five aces, and Alaina Corbin had 31 assists, nine digs, and two kills in the win.
Mountain View (22-0) travels to Brooke Point on Monday for a Commonwealth Disrtict match.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, RIVERBEND 1
The Eagles earned the COmmonwealth District victory 25-11, 30-32, 25-10, 25-20 over the visiting Bears.
Daisy Pentorn had 26 assists in the loss for the Eagles, Allie Lach had 12 kills, Zoe Topper had eight kills, and Alyssa McCloskey had six kills.
Riverbend will host the Indians on Tuesday for a Commonwealth District match.