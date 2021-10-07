Highschool sports roundup: Chancellor hockey stays unbeaten with a shutout win

MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, BROOKE POINT 0

The Wildcats earn the Commonwelath District shutout victory over the Black-Hawks.

Caroline Fortiz led the attack with two goals, Meghan Hyatt and Kat Druiett each contributed a goal, and Alivia Boatwright and Ava Windham each had an assist.

Goalie Faith Julius had 15 saves in the loss for Brooke Point.

VOLLEYBALL

COURTLAND 3, CAROLINE 0

The Cougars earned a three-set Battlefield District victory (25-11, 25-8, 25-12) over the visiting Cavaliers.

Kiyah Lewis led the way for Courtland with 12 kills, Claire Conway added nine kills and two aces, and Chloe Rose contributed 25 assists and five aces.

Courtland will host Massaponax on Monday in a non-district match.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0

The Wildcats earned the victory over the visiting Black-Hawks 3-0, 25-8, 25-11, 25-15.