Highschool sports roundup: Chancellor volleyball advances to regional semifinals

Anna Anderson amassed 38 kills as Chancellor advanced to the Region 4B semifinals with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19) victory over Mechanicsville on Wednesday night.

Also for the Chargers, Kendall Washington added 14 kills, Rachel Margelos dished out 45 assists and Hunter Wright came up with 22 digs.

Chancellor (12-6) will face Monacan in Monday’s semifinals.

VOLLEYBALL

WARREN COUNTY 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Jordan Carter tallied four four kills, two aces, six digs and a block, but it wasn’t enough as James Monroe was swept in three sets (15-25, 22-25, 16-25) in the Region 3B semifinals on Wednesday night.

Imani McJunkin had four kills and three digs, and Teagan Thompson dished out seven assists for the Yellow Jackets, who finish the season with a 9-14 record.

ATLEE 3, KING GEORGE 2

The Foxes fall on the road in the Region 4B quarterfinals 26-24, 17-25, 25-20, 17-25, 7-15 to the Raiders.