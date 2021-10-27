High school sports roundup: Courtland defeats Chancellor, advances to Battlefield volleyball final

Amanda Trapp led the Cougars with 20 kills and eight aces for a 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-26, 15-7) win over Chancellor in the Battlefield District semifinals.
Claire Conway had five kills, three aces and three blocks. Chloe Rose added 32 assists and seven aces for Courtland, who will play in the finals against the winner of King George/Spotsylvania on Thursday.
Anna Anderson led the Chargers with 20 kills, while Kendall Washington contributed 14 kills. Tiana Stubbs had eight kills, Rachel Margelos contributed 32 assists and 17 digs. Hunter Wright had 20 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
SPOTSYLVANIA 27, CHANCELLOR 28
1. Jin Lee (Spotsy) 18:29; 2. Alex Blair (Ch.) 18:43; 3. Tyler Evans (Ch.) 19:06; 4. Ryan Kwon (Ch.) 19:20; 5. Min Lee (Spotsy) 19:33.
GIRLS
SPOTSYLVANIA, CHANCELLOR
Spotsylvania beat Chancellor by deafult on Wednesday.
1. Rebecca Schoenberger (Ch.) 22:08;2. Hannah Al-Hamndy (Ch.) 25:50; 3 Anna Weiderhold, Sp 25:51; 4. Julianne Tate (Spotsy) 26:57;5. Iyanna Preston (Spotsy) 28:15.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
FOOTBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 28, NORTHUMBERLAND 26
The Drifters earn the Northern Neck District victory in the final quarter off a two-yard touchdown run from Paul Holton.
The Drifters ate almost five minutes off the clock on their final scoring drive leaving Northumberland with 49 seconds remaining. Colonial Beach held off the high powered Indians offense in the remaining seconds.
Colonial Beach will travel to Lancaster for a Northern Neck District match Friday.