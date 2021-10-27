High school sports roundup: Courtland defeats Chancellor, advances to Battlefield volleyball final

Amanda Trapp led the Cougars with 20 kills and eight aces for a 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-26, 15-7) win over Chancellor in the Battlefield District semifinals.

Claire Conway had five kills, three aces and three blocks. Chloe Rose added 32 assists and seven aces for Courtland, who will play in the finals against the winner of King George/Spotsylvania on Thursday.