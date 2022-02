Fredericksburg Christian School jumped out to a first-quarter lead but couldn’t hold on, as they fell to Trinity Christian on Wednesday night.

Taylor Thomas led the Eagles with 25 points, 10 steals and seven rebounds.

Grayson Scott also contributed 14 points and Morgan Griffis scored 12. Scott and Griffis also tallied eight rebounds apiece.

FCS will be back in action Thursday as they take on Central VA Homeschool.

Trinity Christian 16 14 19 12 — 61 FCS 18 8 16 16 — 58