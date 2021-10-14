Highschool sports roundup: Jackets extend volleyball win streak

Imani McJunkin had nine kills and six digs while Jordan Carter had seven kills, three aces and block to pace the James Monroe volleyball team to 25–15, 25–19, 25–14 Battlefield District victory over Caroline on Thursday, the Yellow Jackets’ third win of the week.
Mariah Williams had six kills, four digs and three aces and Teagan Thompson made 22 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Freshman Kiyah Lewis had 11 kills and Claire Conway eight in the Cougars’ 25–15, 25–13, 25–16 Battlefield District win. Chloe Rose had 18 assists and Rachel Pike added 10.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, KING GEORGE 2
The Knights earn the Battlefield District victory on the road 12-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11.
The Foxes were led by Madison Carlile with 37 assits and 23 digs, Bri Ellis had 20 kills and 10 digs, Ryleigh Lewis had 13 digs and four aces, Madison Herdon contributed 13 digs, and Abby Greenwood had 20 digs.
King George (13-6) will host Chancellor on Monday.
NORTH STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0
The Wolverines earn the Commonwealth District victory 25-10, 25-19, 25-20, over the Black-Hawks.
Allison Spittal had 10 kills, 18 digs, and two aces, Gracie Mae Griffin had 10 digs and two aces, and Caitlyn Harris contributed four kills and four blocks.
Lilly Howard had 13 digs and six kills and Ashley Lingerman had 12 digs in the loss for Brooke Point.
MASSAPONAX 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0
The Panthers finish the regular season with a Commonwealth District victory 25-19, 25-17, 25-12 over the Eagles.
Gracen King led the Panthers with 19 assists and three aces, Carlie Clements had 11 kills, Tess Humphreys contributed four digs, Takiah Barnett had five digs, and Regan Shanahan had seven kills.
Massaponax (15-12) will be the third seed in the Commonwealth District tournament and host a game on Thursday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, RIVERBEND 0
The Wildcats defeat the Bears 25-17, 25-19, 25-23, for a Commonwealth District victory.
Zoe Topper had seven kills, Allison Lach and Macy Burns had six kills each, Daisy Pentorn had 24 assists, and Triniti Lamberton had 15 kills in the loss for the Bears.
CHANCELLOR 3, CULPEPER 2
Anna Anderson had 20 kills and Kendall Washington 12 kills in the Chargers' 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-7 senior night win.
Rachel Margelos had 34 assists and 15 digs for Chancellor (5-5), which visits King George Monday. Madi Stevenson had 11 digs and Hunter Wright 10.
FIELD HOCKEY
KING GEORGE 0, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
K.G. wins shootout 3-2
The Foxes earned the overtime victory on breast cancer awareness night over the visiting Knights.
Jessie Reese had the game-winning goal in the shootout for the Foxes, Maddy Greiber scored the first shootout goal, and Keeley Wiilliams had a goal.
King George (4-7) will travel to Courtland for a Battlefield District match on Tuesday.
CHANCELLOR 6, CULPEPER 0
Ella Newman led the offense for the Chargers with three goals to help seal the Battlefield District victory over the visiting Blue Devils.
Kaitlyn Bestick and Lindsey Loar each contributed one goal and one assist, Ellie Byram had a goal, and Ashley Coleman and Caitlyn Bergemann contributed an assist.
Chancellor (14-0) will travel to James Monroe for the final match of the season on Tuesday.
COURTLAND 4, EASTERN VIEW 0
Madison Shea scored two goals to lead the attack for the Courgars, Paige Stevens and Deysi Amaya each contributed a goal, Mac Watkins had two assists, and Kelsie Ashwood and Delaney Holloran each had an assist.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1, RIVERBEND 0
Freshman Sierra Crews scored the lone goal in overtime to earn the Commonwealth District road victory for Mountain View.