Highschool sports roundup: Jackets extend volleyball win streak

Allison Spittal had 10 kills, 18 digs, and two aces, Gracie Mae Griffin had 10 digs and two aces, and Caitlyn Harris contributed four kills and four blocks.

Lilly Howard had 13 digs and six kills and Ashley Lingerman had 12 digs in the loss for Brooke Point.

MASSAPONAX 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0

The Panthers finish the regular season with a Commonwealth District victory 25-19, 25-17, 25-12 over the Eagles.

Gracen King led the Panthers with 19 assists and three aces, Carlie Clements had 11 kills, Tess Humphreys contributed four digs, Takiah Barnett had five digs, and Regan Shanahan had seven kills.

Massaponax (15-12) will be the third seed in the Commonwealth District tournament and host a game on Thursday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, RIVERBEND 0

The Wildcats defeat the Bears 25-17, 25-19, 25-23, for a Commonwealth District victory.

Zoe Topper had seven kills, Allison Lach and Macy Burns had six kills each, Daisy Pentorn had 24 assists, and Triniti Lamberton had 15 kills in the loss for the Bears.

CHANCELLOR 3, CULPEPER 2