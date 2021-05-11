HighSchool Sports Roundup: Jacob Via’s single

The Cougars’ only goal was scored off a penalty kick at the start of the second half by Alessandro Carrante.

Chancellor (2–0) will face George Mason (of Falls Chruch) at home Friday.

Courtland (1–2) will travel to Spotsylvania on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Massaponax 2,

Colonial Forge 1

Alexa Stohr tallied the first goal of the night for the Panthers midway through the first half. Kaitlyn Venzen scored on an assist from Avery White to open up the second half and make it 2–0.

The Eagles’ only goal was scored off an outstanding shot by Ava Heckler. The goal was unassisted off a corner kick, which is not seen often.

Colonial Forge (2–2) will face off next Tuesday at Stafford.

Massaponax (5–0) will have a break before traveling to Stafford next Friday.

James Monroe 1,

Eastern View 0

Charlotte Snead had the lone goal for the Yellow Jackets that came off a corner kick.