HighSchool Sports Roundup: Jacob Via’s single

Jacob Via’s single in the top of the seventh drove in two runs to help the North Stafford baseball team retake the lead from Brooke Point and the North Stafford baseball team held on a 5–4 Commonwealth District victory Tuesday.
A.J. Labrusciano earned the victory in relief with seven strikeouts. He helped his cause at the plate by going 4 for 4 with three RBIs.
North Stafford (2–3) hosts Riverbend on Wednesday.
|North Stafford
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|—
|5
|9
|3
|Brooke Point
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|4
|6
|0
Brian Schule, A.J. LABRUSCIANO (4) and Brannoc Odlum. Scott Webb, DANIEL LAMBARD (4) and Camden Riley.
BASEBALL
Riverbend 5,
Stafford 0
The Bears were held to only four hits, but E. Justice drove in two RBIs with a clutch single. T.J. McDonough and R. Cotto both contributed a hit and an RBI in the win.
Tyler Barham had two hits for the Indians. Ricky Rice, Kazuya Jordan, Hunter Eutsler, Nathaniel Henry, and Zachary Streib each had a hit in the Commonwealth District loss.
|Stafford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|7
|1
|Riverbend
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|X
|—
|5
|4
|0
RICKY RICE, Matthew Mellors (6), and Cristian Reyna. R. COTTO, T.J. Mcdonough (6), and C. Snyder, and C. Lanham.
Rappahannock 6,
Colonial Beach 0
Jace Jett and Tyson Lasse both led the Drifters with two of the team’s four hits.
Colonial Beach (1–2) will face Washington & Lee at home Thursday.
|Rappahannock
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|—
|6
|7
|2
|Colonial Beach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|4
|3
KEYSER, Kleinschidt (6), and Beck. TRE PIETRAS, Jace Jett (6), Gary Tompkins (7) and Tyson Smith.
Caroline 21,
James Monroe 6
The Cavaliers were led at the plate by Justin Washington, who went 3–3 with one double and five RBI’s.
Tim Ford had two hits for the Yellow Jackets and Donovan Frost had a hit and two runs batted in.
|James Monroe
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|—
|6
|6
|1
|Caroline
|1
|1
|9
|10
|X
|—
|21
|11
|3
JACK CARMODY, Bryce Caldwell (3), Tim Ford (4), Will Payne (4), and Donovan Frost. WILL CARTER, Michael Johnson (4), Justin Washinton (5), and Jordan Chapman.
SOFTBALL
Orange 1,
Fluvanna 0
Hannah Hearl struck out 15 batters for the Hornets in a tonight’s pitching dual. Kennon Burnett had two hits, while Raniya Bright and Reese Rogers each had a hit.
Marsh struck out four but allowed five hits over seven innings of work.
|Orange
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Fluvanna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|2
|2
HANNAH HEARL, and Jachelle Mosley. MARSH.
Rappahannock 14,
Colonial Beach 0
Litney Hostler and Madison Scherder each contributed a hit for the Drifters at the plate.
Candance Slaw had four home runs on four plate appearances and nine RBIs total to lead Rappahannock to a victory.
Colonial Beach (0–3) will face Washington & Lee at home Thursday.
|Rappahannock
|8
|1
|1
|4
|0
|—
|14
|15
|0
|Colonial Beach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|3
|3
M. CAUTHORNE, C. Dameron (3) and M. Carlton, R. Norris (3). MADISON BROWN and Addison Henehan.
Massaponax 7,
Colonial Forge 0
Payton Kilmer pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 15 in a home victory for the Panthers.
Savannah Birdsong went 3–3 with a home run, double and three RBI’s. Brenna Morefield had two hits for the Panthers and Laney Deane drove in two runs.
Massaponax will travel to North Stafford Friday.
|Colonial Forge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|4
|3
|Massaponax
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|X
|—
|8
|12
|1
MADDIE SMITH, Kaci Stephenson (3), Maddie Smith (4) and Emily Morgan. PEYTON KILMER and Laney Deane.
BOYS SOCCER
Massaponax 3,
Colonial Forge 1
Godfrey Abel led the Panthers with a goal and an assist to defeat the Eagles. Jack Crist and Carson Pugh contributed a goal and Ewan Thomson had two assists on the night.
Massaponax (4–0–1) will face off against Stafford at home Wednesday.
Brooke Point 2,
North Stafford 1, OT
The Black–Hawks claimed an overtime thriller off the leg of captain Michael Lenhard, who scored a penalty kick goal with three minutes remaining in overtime.
Aaron Alexander contriubuted Brooke Point’s first goal off a corner kick from Marcello Rodriquez–Munoz.
Chancellor 6,
Courtland 1
The Chargers were led by Bertrand Niyungeko with four goals. Gideon Kumah and Jonas Lohr each contributed a goal and two assists while Romello Rodgers and Noah Lohr combined for two assists.
The Cougars’ only goal was scored off a penalty kick at the start of the second half by Alessandro Carrante.
Chancellor (2–0) will face George Mason (of Falls Chruch) at home Friday.
Courtland (1–2) will travel to Spotsylvania on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Massaponax 2,
Colonial Forge 1
Alexa Stohr tallied the first goal of the night for the Panthers midway through the first half. Kaitlyn Venzen scored on an assist from Avery White to open up the second half and make it 2–0.
The Eagles’ only goal was scored off an outstanding shot by Ava Heckler. The goal was unassisted off a corner kick, which is not seen often.
Colonial Forge (2–2) will face off next Tuesday at Stafford.
Massaponax (5–0) will have a break before traveling to Stafford next Friday.
James Monroe 1,
Eastern View 0
Charlotte Snead had the lone goal for the Yellow Jackets that came off a corner kick.
Kettle Run 2,
Culpeper 1
Amber Fairfax scored the only goal for the Blue Devils unassisted.
Culpeper (1–3) will travel to Fauquier Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Riverbend 6,
Colonial Forge 3
Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Aaron Orton 10-0; Chase Catullo (Rb) d Gabe Gillespie 10-1; Ryan Catullo (Rb) d. Jake Porzeinski 10-10 (7-5); Jack Scriviani (Rb) d. Josh Addy 10-2; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Gavin White 10-3; Jake Stratton (CF) d. Dave Chandra 10-7.
Doubles: Wexler/R. Catullo (Rb) d. Orton/Porzeinski 10-1; C. Catullo/Scrivani (Rb) d. Addy/Gillespie 10-4; Putney/Stratton (CF) d. White/Chandra.
GIRLS TENNIS
James Monroe 8,
King George 1
Singles: Lauren Wentzel (KG) d. Kelsey Dupuy 8-3; Piper Kingsley (JM) d T. Scaite 8-1; Nicole Weber (JM) d. M. Ochao 8-1; Hollis Glancey (JM) d. J. Wang 8-0; Margaret Rowe (JM) d. M. Poley 8-0; Addy Gleason (JM) d. J. Knapp 8-0.
Doubles: DuPuy/Bathista (JM) d. Wentzel/Scaife 8-3; Adams/Heller (JM) d. Wang/Ochao 8-0;
McDermott/Gleason (JM) d. Wassor/Baker.
Colonial Forge 9,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Singles: Caroline Bignell (CF) d. Kaitlyn Williams 10-2; Helen Choi (CF) d. S. Singh 10-1; Michelle Choi (CF) d. A. Miller 10-4; Adelle Bloom (CF) d. J. Muturi 10-7; Brianna Wahl (CF) d. M. Soderholm 10-6; Lexie Loder (CF) d. M. Caivert 10-8.
Doubles: H. Choi/M. Choi (CF) d. Williams/Singh 8-5; Bloom/Wahl (CF) d. Soderholm/Miller 8-0; Loder/Rachel Regling (CF) d. Caivert/Muturi 10-6.
Next match: The Black–Hawks (4-1) host Colonial Forge on Friday.
GOLF
tri-meet in fairfax
Joey Priebe led the Eagles with a 44 as the Fredericksburg Christian golf team (9–13) took second place at International Country Club in Fairfax.
St. Paul the VI (156).
Fredericksburg Christian (223): Joey Priebe 44, Dylan Holyfield 58, Owen Floyd 60, Kate Blalock 61.
Fairfax Christian (249).
TRACK and FIELD
tri-meet at caroline
Isaiah Blount won six events and Jaidyn Ferguson took five as the Cavaliers won both the boys and girls meet.
Blount won the boys pole vault, triple jump, discus, shot put, 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Ferguson claimed the girls pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put and 100-meter dash.
Jon Collins (boys high jump, long jump) and Ariana Hoopes (girls discus, 100-meter hurdles) won two events each for Spotsylvania.
TEAM RESULTS:
Boys: 1. Caroline 84, 2. Spotsylvania 60, 3. Orange 11.
Girls: 1. Caroline 70, 2. Spotsylvania 43, 3. Orange 17.
MONDAY'S LATE RESULTS
GOLF
DAC CHAMPIONSHIP
Fredericksburg Christian School finished second in Monday’s Delaney Athletic Conference championship at Bowling Green Country Club. The Eagles’ Joey Priebe was second overall with a 40.
Wakefield (188): Liam Howard 38 (medalist), Jack Pieja 49, Riley Harper 49, Jackson Musgrove 52.
FCS (200): Joey Priebe 40, Dylan Holyfield 49, Nate Cooke 51, Kate Blalock 60.
Trinity Christian (206): Jenna Gibson 47, Christopher Balle 48, William Kuebler 53, Isaiah Cruz Gordy 58.
BASEBALL
CULPEPER 8, HANDLEY 0
Kyle McMeans struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings and Chad McClanahan went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the Blue Devils’ shutout victory.
GIRLS TENNIS
CHANCELLOR 8,
KING GEORGE 1
Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Lauren Wentzel 8-1; Lea Perez (Ch) d. Terry Scaife 8-1; Megan Ochao (KG) d. Gillian Salsberry 9-8, (7-4); Kailana Reed (Ch) d. Jessie Wang 8-1; Erika Arroyo (Ch) d. Paige Baker 8-2; Marian Blanco (Ch) d. Carter Wasser 8-1.
Doubles: Margelos/Perez (Ch) d. Wentzel/Scaife 8-5; Reed/Arroyo (Ch) d. Ochao/Wang 8-2; Emily Tiller/Heather Sexton (Ch) d. Jenna Knapp/Maria Poley 8-0.
Riverbend 7,
Colonial Forge 2
Singles: Kendall Chang (Rb) d. Caroline Bignell 10-0; Maya Jami (Rb) d. Helen Choi 10-2; Rachael Marcos (Rb) d. Michelle Choi 10-3; Mallory Melenberg (Rb) d. Adelle Bloom 10-2; Sophie Long (Rb) d. Brianna Wahl 10-5; Reilly Obrien (Rb) d. Lexis Loder 10-1.