HighSchool Sports Roundup: James Monroe hockey defeats King George

Kelsey Reviello scored four goals and added two assists as James Monroe blanked King George 8–0 Tuesday in a Battlefield District field hockey game that was called at halftime due to lightning.

Addyson Hough scored three times for the Yellow Jackets. Celie Constantine scored one goal and assisted on two. Grace Maynard also had two assists. Foxes goalie Alina Puntez made eight saves.

James Monroe will visit Courtland on Thursday, while King George hosts Culpeper.

COURTLAND 4, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Chloe Davis, Deysi Amaya, Natalie Holt and Madison Shea scored in the Cougars’ Battlefield District victory.

VOLLEYBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, STAFFORD 0

The Wildcats defeated the Indians in a Commonwealth District match 25-14, 25-20, 25-19.

Gabby Meador led the Indians with 10 kills, Skylar Sullivan had six digs and six assist, and Kassie Menard and Jada Williams each contributed three blocks.

Stafford will host Brooke Point on Wednesday.

RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 0