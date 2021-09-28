 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HighSchool Sports Roundup: James Monroe hockey defeats King George
0 comments

HighSchool Sports Roundup: James Monroe hockey defeats King George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kelsey Reviello scored four goals and added two assists as James Monroe blanked King George 8–0 Tuesday in a Battlefield District field hockey game that was called at halftime due to lightning.

Addyson Hough scored three times for the Yellow Jackets. Celie Constantine scored one goal and assisted on two. Grace Maynard also had two assists. Foxes goalie Alina Puntez made eight saves.

James Monroe will visit Courtland on Thursday, while King George hosts Culpeper.

COURTLAND 4, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Chloe Davis, Deysi Amaya, Natalie Holt and Madison Shea scored in the Cougars’ Battlefield District victory.

VOLLEYBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, STAFFORD 0

The Wildcats defeated the Indians in a Commonwealth District match 25-14, 25-20, 25-19.

Gabby Meador led the Indians with 10 kills, Skylar Sullivan had six digs and six assist, and Kassie Menard and Jada Williams each contributed three blocks.

Stafford will host Brooke Point on Wednesday.

RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 0

The Bears completed a three set match 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 against the visiting Blackhawks. 

Ashley Lingerman contributed 12 digs for Brooke Point (5-13), Lilly Howard had six kills and six digs, and Abigail Bell had nine assists to go with five digs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert