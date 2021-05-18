HighSchool Sports roundup: Jordy Mendoza Ortega scored the game-winning goal

Jordy Mendoza Ortega scored the game-winning goal in overtime as James Monroe overcame an early 3–0 deficit to defeat Spotsylvania 5–3 in a Battlefield District boys’ soccer game Tuesday night.
Kavain Rahiab had two goals and two assists, and Randy Garcia scored twice with one assist for the Yellow Jackets. Isaac Diaz and Hue Keeler also had assists.
BOYS SOCCER
King George 4,
Courtland 2
The Foxes were led by the legs of AJ Dale who tallied two goals, and Nathan Kale who scored one in the victory over the Cougars.
Allessandro Carrennate and Adrian Velez each contriubuted a goal for Courtland.
King George (2-0) will travel to Caroline on Wednesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 5,
STAFFORD 1
Sammy Fritton-Amorose had a goal and two assists in the Eagles’ Commonwealth District victory.
Jack Lausten, Keith Skudi, Jake Cover and Malachi Pitts also scored for Colonial Forge (4–1), which visits Brooke Point on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain View 7,
Brooke Point 1
Ruby Darling led the Wildcats with two goals in tonight’s victory over the Black-Hawks.
Catherine Dittmer, Molly Ferland, and Lauren Forgas each contributed a goal. Hailey Baltzelle and Alex Mullen tallied one goal and two assits each.
Mountain View (5-0) will host Riverbend on Thursday.
Culpeper 7,
Liberty 3
Amber Fairfax led the Blue Devils with five goals. Fairfax was assisted on a goal scoring header by her sister, Autumn Fairfax.
Ceejay Morgan and Eden Whiteside each contriubuted a goal in the victory.
Lily Clayton scored all three goals for the Eagles.
Culpeper (3-3) will travel to Millbrooke on Friday.
Colonial Forge 12,
Stafford 1
The Eagles were on the attack most of the night with Ava Kertgate and Sasha Fields, each scoring two goals.
Jaelei Spears and Alexa Kaley each tallied two goals and an assist. Maci Landel and Aria De Silva each had a goal and an assist in tonight’s victory. Ava Hecker had one goal and four assists, Avery Bonner tallied one goal, and Maria Walsh contriubuted two assists.
Colonial Forge (3-2) will host Brooke Point on Friday.
Courtland 6,
King George 0
The Cougars were led on the attack by Sydney Nezitt scoring three goals. Caitlyn Hokenson, Hannah Aiken and Daijah Durante each contributed a goal in the shutout vicoty over the Foxes.
Suraia Abud, Amanda Trapp, Amber Ignudo, and Durante each tallied an assist, and Madison McDermott contriubuted two assists.
Courtland (3-2) will host James Monroe, Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Colonial Forge 7, Stafford 1
The Eagles came out swinging, with seven of their nine starters contributing at least one hit. Trevor Bush had two hits and one RBI, and Seth Messervy had one hit that contributed two RBI’s.
Nate Henry had three hits and Hunter Eutsler had the lone RBI for the Indians.
|Stafford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
|5
|4
|Colonial Forge
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|X
|—
|7
|10
|2
RYAN RUTHERFORD, Justin Jenkins (2), and N/A. GREGORY JOE, Ben Rphrbach (6), and N/A.
Brooke Point 4, Mountain View 0
The Black-Hawks pitchers, Zach Horn and Jaden Isidro combined for 12 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.
Brooke Point was led at the plate by B. Patterson with one hit and one RBI, and designated hitter G. Rogers had one run scored and contriubuted an RBI.
|Brooke Point
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—
|4
|4
|0
|Mountain View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|3
|5
SENECA GREGORY, B. Hamilton (3), K. Vogler (7), and C. Murray. ZACH HORN, Jaden Isidro (6), and Camden Riley.
Riverbend 6,
North Stafford 5
Billy Fluharty went two for three with two RBIs to help the Bears secure a Commonwealth District win.
Brain Schule went three for four with two doubles and three runs to lead the Wolverines. A.J. Labrusciano also went three for four with one double and two RBIs.
|North Stafford
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
|10
|3
|Riverbend
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|6
|5
|4
Brian Schule, Jacob Via (2), HUNTER TRIMARCHI (4), A.J. Labrusciano (7) and Brannoc Odlum. ROBERT LATITO, Ben Knutsson (6) and Cody Lanham.
Colonial Beach 5, Northumberland 1
The Drifters were led by an oustanding performance on the mound allowing only three hits all game.
Jace Jett hit a solo home run and Tre Pietras had two hits, a run scored, and an RBI.
Colonial Beach (2-3) will travel to Lancaster on Thursday.
|Northumberland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|3
|3
|Colonial Beach
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|X
|—
|5
|6
|3
CHASE FISHER, and Brock Martin. TREVOR SMITH, Jace Jett (7), and Tyson Smith.
Spotsylavania 16, King George 0
The undeafeated Knights stay hot with a double-digit victory over the Foxes.
Aden Cupka went 3-3 with a double and two RBI’s, Kyle Reviello had two doubles and four RBI’s, Brady Bardine had a double on two hits, and Tim Bentz had two RBI’s and a double.
King George (5-0) will host Eastern View on Wednesday.
|Spotsylvania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|2
|4
|King George
|0
|0
|6
|10
|X
|—
|16
|12
|0
RAY REYNOLDS, Jackson Rusk (3), C.T. Reed (4), and Parker Mitchell. ROY TAYMAN, and Brady Wingeart.
BOYS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 5,
Colonial Forge 4
Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Gabe Gillespie 10-0; (Chase Catullo) (Rb) d. Boone Orton 10-2; Jake Porzeinski (CF) d. Ryan Catullo 10-7; Jack Scrivani (Rb) d. Josh Addis 10-2; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Gavin White 10-5; Jake Stratton (CF) d. Dave Chandra 10-5.
Doubles: Wexler/R. Catullo (Rb) d. Gillespie/Orton 10-2; C. Catullo/Scrivani (Rb) d. Addis/Porzeinski 10-5; Putney/Stratton (CF) d. White/Chandra 10-5.
Next match: Riverbend will host the first round of Regionals Monday.
SOFTBALL
Colonial Beach 9, NorthUmberland 6
The Drifters were led by their bats tonight. Taylor Moss went 4-4 with two doubles, a triple, and three RBI’s to defeat the Indians.
Cora Bowler went 3-4 with two doubles and a run scored for Colonial Beach and Madison Sherer had a double and RBI.
The Drifters (1-4) travel to Lancaster on Thursday.
|Northumberland
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|6
|16
|1
|Colonial Beach
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|X
|—
|9
|15
|0
LEWIS, and Grilakis. MADISON BROWN and Addison Henehan.
Mountain View 9, Brooke Point 6
The Wildcats scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and go on to beat the Black-Hawks.
Cierra Foss and B. Correa each had two hits Brooke Point.
Annalise Pudimott had two hits and two RBI’s, and L. Fritz contributed three hits and two RBI’s for the Wildcats. Teagan Levesque contributed a run and two hits.
|Brooke Point
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|4
|9
|2
|Mountain View
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|X
|—
|6
|8
|3
NOELLE STERNER, Cierra Foss and Chambers. L. FRITZ and A. Franklin.
GIRLS TENNIS
James Monroe 8,
Spotsylvania 1
Singles: Claire Kingsley (JM) d. Melia Smith 8-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Emmy Harold 8-0; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Kaitlyn Bowling 8-1; Nicole Weber (JM) d. Abby Rose 8-0; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Margaret Rowe 4-2 Forfeit; Addie Gleason (JM) d. Sandy Medley 8-0.
Doubles: Bella McDermott/Hollis Glancey (JM) d. Smith/Harold 8-3; C. Kingsley/P. Kingsley (JM) d. Bowling/Rose 8-0; Gleason/Ana Helen (JM) d. Nelson/Medley 8-0.
Colonial Forge 8,
Mountain view 1
Singles: Caroline Bugnell (CF) d. Kaitlyn Williams 10-0; Helen Choi (CF) d. S. Singh 10-10, 7-9; Michelle Choi (CF) d. Katelynn Calvert 10-2; Adelle Bloom (CF) d. V. Parage 10-1; A. Miller (MV) d. Brianna Wahl 10-2; Lexie Loder (CF) d. J. Muturi 10-7.
Doubles: H. Choi/M. Choi (CF) d. Williams/Singh 8-5; Bloom/Wahl (CF) d. Calvert/Muturi 8-3; Loder/Rachel Regling (CF) d. Dawn Forrest/Miller 8-3.
MONDAY'S RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 7,
BROOKE POINT 2
Singles: Kendall Chang (R) d. Abby Tivin 10–0; Maya Jani (R) d. Victoria Rios 10–6; Rachel Marcus (R) d. Zhaleen Emerson 10–8; Sophia Long (R) d. Gloria Johnson 10–8; Reilly O’Brien (R) d. Paige Gillespie 10–1; Cheyenne Smith (BP) d. M. Mills 10–8.
Doubles: Chang/Jani (R) d. Emerson/Johnson 8–2; Tivin/Rios (BP) d. Long/O’Brien 8–3; Mills/A. Scrivani (R) d. Smith/O. Ohleger 8–6.