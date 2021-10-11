Highschool sports roundup: Massaponax's Wood ties for second in state golf

Massaponax junior Grayson Wood tied for second in the VHSL Class 5 state golf championships on Monday.

Wood shot a 2-under-par 70 at Williamsburg National Golf Club to finish five strokes behind individual winner Julie Shin of Independence. He tied Deep Run’s Ethan Snow and Riverside’s Hayden Quinn for runner-up honors.

Wood was 2 over par after the first six holes, then birdied Nos. 7, 8, 11 and 15. His birdie putt lipped out on No. 18 that would have given him sole possession of second place.

Wood tied for 10th at the Class 6 state championships in the spring.

VOLLEYBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Alaina Corbin had 25 assists as the Wildcats improved to 23–0 with a 25–22, 25–21, 25–19 Commonwealth District victory over the Black-Hawks.

Zeta Berry added 15 assists, and Lauren Nelson had 10 kills and seven digs. Nalani McBride contributed 10 digs and four aces.Nella Bayard had 13 kills and Cristina Diaz eight.

Ashley Lingerman had eight digs, two kills, and three aces in the loss for the Black-hawks and Lilly Howard contributed 10 kills, four digs, and two blocks.