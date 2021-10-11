Highschool sports roundup: Massaponax's Wood ties for second in state golf

Massaponax junior Grayson Wood tied for second in the VHSL Class 5 state golf championships on Monday.
Wood shot a 2-under-par 70 at Williamsburg National Golf Club to finish five strokes behind individual winner Julie Shin of Independence. He tied Deep Run’s Ethan Snow and Riverside’s Hayden Quinn for runner-up honors.
Wood was 2 over par after the first six holes, then birdied Nos. 7, 8, 11 and 15. His birdie putt lipped out on No. 18 that would have given him sole possession of second place.
Wood tied for 10th at the Class 6 state championships in the spring.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Alaina Corbin had 25 assists as the Wildcats improved to 23–0 with a 25–22, 25–21, 25–19 Commonwealth District victory over the Black-Hawks.
Zeta Berry added 15 assists, and Lauren Nelson had 10 kills and seven digs. Nalani McBride contributed 10 digs and four aces.Nella Bayard had 13 kills and Cristina Diaz eight.
Ashley Lingerman had eight digs, two kills, and three aces in the loss for the Black-hawks and Lilly Howard contributed 10 kills, four digs, and two blocks.
Mountain View (10–0 district) visits North Stafford on Tuesday.
COURTLAND 3, MASSAPONAX 0
Maddie Smith and Amanda Trapp each had 10 kills in the Cougars’ 26–24, 25–20, 25–15 nodistrict victory. Trapp added 13 digs and two aces, and Chloe Rose had 23 assists and two aces.
Courtland visits Culpeper on Tuesday night.
STAFFORD 3, POTOMAC 0
The Indians earned the senior night victory 25-7, 25-22, 25-15 over the visiting Panthers.
Senior Gabby Meador had 20 kills and four blocks, Skylar Sullivan had 26 assists, Ina Aoelua had eight kills and three aces, Kassie Menard had four kills and six digs, and Brookelyn Staib contributed eight digs.
Stafford travels to Riverbend on Tuesday for the Indians last match of the regualr season.
KING GEORGE 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Madison Carlile had three aces, 34 assists, and 11 digs as the Foxes earned the Battlefield District victory on the road 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-12.
Bri Ellis had 13 kills, six blocks, and nine digs; Sydney Schrader had eight kills and 11 digs; and Rebecca Heim had two aces, seven kills and 10 digs for the Foxes (12-5 overall, 7-1 district), who travel to Eastern View Tuesday night.
Jordan Richenson contributed 11 assists and two aces for the Knights and Allison Newton had 16 digs. Spotsylvania (7-6) will travel to James Monroe on Tuesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, WOODBRIDGE 0
Lauren Hyman's 10 kills and 18 digs sparked the Eagles to a 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 nondistrict victory.
Lucia Herold added 17 digs and Isabel Ostvig 11 assists for Colonial Forge, which visits Massaponax Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
CHANCELLOR 10, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Ella Newman scored four goals and Kaitlyn Bestick, Caitlyn Bergemann and Lindsey Loar each had two goals and an assist in the Chargers’ Battlefield District victory.
Ashley Coleman distributed three assists for Chancellor (12–0), which hosts Caroline Tuesday. The Knights visit James Monroe on Tuesday.