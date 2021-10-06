Highschool sports roundup: North Stafford hockey earns shutout over Riverbend

North Stafford’s Peyton Winter scored the game winner with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, off an assist from Savannah Learn, as the Wolverines earned a 1-0 victory over visiting Riverbend on Wednesday.

North Stafford (5-6) will host Mountain View on Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

FREDERICKBURG ACADEMY 4, ST. CATHERINE'S 1

The Falcons earned the victory over the third ranked VISAA division one Saints.

Ashley Luce who contributed two goals, Kylie Amberger, and Hope Amberger, all scored within two minutes of each other in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Izzy Larimore, Charlotte Dreany, Hope Amberger, and Josie LeDoux each contributed an assist.

Fredericksburg Academy (7-0) will travel to St. Anne’s Belfield on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

KING GEORGE 3, CAROLINE 0

The Foxes earn the home victory over the Cavaliers 25-13, 25-12, 25-9.

Madison Carlile contributed 20 assists and five aces, Rebecca Heim had eights kills, seven digs, and four aces, Bri Ellis had six digs and three aces, and Abby Greenwod had 12 digs.

King George (11-5) will travel to Spotsylvania on Monday.