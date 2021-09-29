 Skip to main content
Highschool sports roundup: Riverbend hockey defeats Brooke Point
Highschool sports roundup: Riverbend hockey defeats Brooke Point

Amelia Dedecker scored once and assisted on Kayleigh Sullivan’s tiebreaking goal in Riverbend’s 2–1 Commonwealth District field hockey victory over Brooke Point Wednesday.

Riverbend (3–4) will travel to Massaponax on Thursday.

CHANCELLOR 7, EASTERN VIEW 0

The Chargers were led on offense by Kaitlyn Bestick with four goals to help defeat the Cyclones.

Ella Newman had one goal and two assists, Caitlyn Bergeman had a goal and an assist, Lindsey Loar had one goal, and Ashley Coleman contributed an assist.

Chancellor (8-0) will host Spotsylvania on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 3, MASSAPONAX 0

Saige Thibodaux had 11 kills, two aces and nine digs in the Wolverines’ 25–22, 25–10, 25–21 Commonwealth Districy win.

Allison Spital added 11 digs and seven kills for North Stafford, which visits Colonial Forge Thursday. Alonna McCummings had seven kills and Grace Kruzel 13 assists.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 3, CARMEL 0

The Eagles had 21 total team aces to defeat the Wildcats.

Sidney Whittaker had five kills, Emily Freel had nine assist, Acasia Enriquez had eight assists, and Cassie Miller had five aces.

Fredericksburg Christian (5-2) will travel to Coligate Fridat, October 8th.

